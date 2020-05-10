Photographs of Hawke's Bay taken from space almost a year apart show the effects of drought in Hawke's Bay.

The photos, taken by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), compare the region from May 2, 2019, and April 29 this year.

Hawke's Bay's landscape is noticeably greener in last year's photo, with only a quarter of its expected rainfall occurring in the region over the last six months.

While December through February is typically the driest period in north and central New Zealand, according to Nasa, the 2019-2020 summer season was especially dry, leaving the entirety of North Island in severe meteorological drought.

A photo of Hawke's Bay taken from space a year ago shows how drought has effected the region. Photo / Supplied

According to the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA), drought in some parts of the New Zealand this year rivals that of 2013 - New Zealand's worst drought in decades.

Niwa reported five days ago that Hastings has so far this year been in continuous drought for 29 days, according to its measure - the NZ drought index. In 2013 the district was in drought for 33 continuous days.

In Waikato it's been in drought for 61 continuous days, just two short of the 2013 streak, while Auckland topped records with 77 days of continuous drought.

The lack of rain in Auckland has left reservoirs at about 46 per cent of capacity, compared to the average 76 per cent for the time of year.

The drought's impact on plants and trees is visible in the images, acquired with the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectrometer (MODIS) on NASA's Aqua satellite.

While thunderstorms in early May 2020 delivered much needed rain to parts of the North Island, it was not enough to bring the area out of drought.

Water shortages have prompted officials to consider mandatory water restrictions.

The Agriculture Minister announced last week a new $500,000 fund to help farmers and growers prepare their businesses to recover from drought.

Damien O'Connor said through the new fund farmers could access up to $5000 dollars of advisory services to equip rural businesses with the professional and technical advice they needed.