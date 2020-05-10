A truck driver has been freed from his vehicle and is being airlifted to hospital after a crash in Eastern Bay of Plenty.
Emergency services were called to a report that a truck crashed at the intersection of State Highway 30 and Braemar Rd, Rotoma, between Rotorua and Kawerau, about 9.30am today.
The truck had rolled and landed in a ditch.
The driver was trapped for "quite a while", Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Craig Dally said.
A police spokesperson said the occupant had serious injuries.
Traffic management was in place and a helicopter was on its way to the scene about midday.
At this stage the road was not blocked, but there could be closures later when the vehicle is removed.