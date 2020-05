Nearly a dozen fire appliances are battling a huge blaze that has broken out in one of Auckland's industrial areas.

Reports came in just before 9pm that a fire had broken out in a factory on Hugo Johnston Drive in Penrose, a Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said.

Upon arrival fire crews found the two story building, measuring 40 by 30 metres, "well involved".

Fire fighters at the scene. Photo / Will Trafford

More to come.

