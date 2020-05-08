Nearly a dozen fire appliances are battling a huge blaze that has broken out in one of Auckland's industrial areas.

Reports came in just before 9pm that a fire had broken out in a factory on Hugo Johnston Drive in Penrose, a Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said.

Upon arrival fire crews found the two story building, measuring 40 by 30 metres, "well involved".

It appeared to have begun in the upstairs area but had escalated since.

Advertisement

"We've now gone to third alarm - it is very well involved," the spokeswoman said.

They had seven fire trucks there and four aerial appliances - trucks with big ladders to reach the upstairs area - all battling the blaze to contain it from reaching other buildings nearby.

There was no indication of a cause at this stage, nor reports of anyone being in the building, the spokeswoman said.

More to come.