Justice officials feared children would be increasingly subjected to internet predators during lockdown, as a result of spending more time online.

Documents released this afternoon by the Joint Venture on Family Violence and Sexual Violence (JV) say "additional risks" also included young people accessing or viewing inappropriate content such as online pornography.

And they were worried about children being particularly vulnerable to under-reported abuse, and to witnessing violence at home, as abusive behaviours escalated in isolation.

To try and combat such abuse, the Government put and increased focus on prevention and early intervention, including messages about promoting the right behaviours and supporting people to ask for help as well as for people to provide help.

However, it still expected family and sexual violence to rise, including as lockdown restrictions eased - but that it would go unreported for a time.

"The JV hears that people in violent situations may not be able to safely access helplines," the paper said.

"There is also greater stress on families as the lockdown affects people's mental health and economic circumstances, which increases the risk of violence over the coming weeks, and this increase in risk may continue after the lockdown period while people continue to adjust to the social and economic impact of Covid-19."

It was particularly concerned about the under-reporting of child abuse, about abuse of older people, and how withdrawals from alcohol and other drugs could lead to an escalation in FVSV.

"There is an increased probability that children and young people will take additional risks when online for longer periods at home, like accessing or viewing inappropriate content such as online pornography," it said.

"The largest online pornography site (Pornhub) has shown an increase in usage in New Zealand, and other countries, as we moved into alert level 4. This usage is up over the same period last year."

It noted a raft of preventative actions recommended by the agencies involved in the Joint Venture, which span social and crime departments across Government.

These included using $12 million in funding to support family and sexual violence services to stay open; to prove accommodation for those in need; and to provide food and other essentials, like phone data.

It also noted that the Department of Corrections has already committed to funding community programme providers to enable them to continue supporting people that are serving sentences for harmful sexual behaviour against children and for family violence, as a prevention measure.

It would also build a data dashboard to understand how Covid-19 was impacting across the sexual and family violence sector.

"The dashboard will evolve as we obtain more data and information and start to identify trends over time. Its value will extend beyond the current pandemic period as it will continue to provide an evidence base for the work of the JV."