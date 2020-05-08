There will be particular interest in the latest Covid-19 case numbers today because they will start to reflect the impact of alert level 3.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and director of public health Caroline McElnay will front today's press conference at 1pm.

It is day 11 of alert level 3, and with the lag time involved in Covid-19 infections, any spread of Covid-19 because of the easing from level 4 to level 3 should start to be reflected in the case numbers.

Yesterday there was only one new case, linked to the Matamata cluster, and a record 7323 daily tests were processed.

Cabinet will decide on Monday whether the country is ready to move to level 2, based on the advice of director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield.

Bloomfield said yesterday he would need the latest data before providing advice, but for the moment the signs were good and there was still no indication of widespread community transmission.

"We are where we want to be. We were quite confident [at the end of level 4] and that has continued through alert level 3.

"If we get a similar result [yesterday] and [today], I think that's a very reassuring picture."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday laid out what life under level 2 would look like, but warned aspects of it might be phased in depending on the public health advice.

New Zealanders will be able to return to friends, the shops, restaurants and hairdressers, and domestic travel will give the tourism sector a lifeline.

Under the rules, no more than 100 people will be allowed in any one place and strict rules will apply to ensure distancing and hygiene.

At pubs and restaurants, all customers must be seated and well enough apart to ensure distance. Malls and large retailers must restrict the numbers in shops.

Hairdressers and beauty therapists must use personal protective equipment and regularly clean surfaces touched by customers such as benches and door handles.

Robertson told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking today some business sectors - including some in the hospitality industry - would still find it tough to operate in level 2.

"We have been working closely with hospitality over the last couple of weeks. We think they can make it work for many but obviously for some these restrictions are going to be a bit tough.

"We said from day one we'll continue work with some on what further support we can provide but this is the new normal - we are going to be in this position for a little while as the world grapples with the virus."