Letter of the week: Peter Kelly, Glendene

I have always believed that patience is a sign of maturity. Yet repeatedly we see the Leader of the Opposition wanting to race ahead of the science, thinking that in some way its spread will conform to his wishes; to him I say "be patient – like time and tide, viruses are not under your control and if we are to be successful we must abide by its timetable".

To date, following the science, the Government and its advisers have been able to position the country in a strong position to move to level 2 once the expected level 3 blip is contained – to them I say a big thank you.

All that now stands between success and failure is people not following the rules; statements such as those from the Leader of the Opposition saying we should already be in level 2 ignore the science and give undue confidence to those who flout the rules.

Also, who cares if isolated settlement checkpoints have been reminding travellers of their responsibilities. If they have been able to stop virus transmission into their settlements, their efforts have not been in vain. I congratulate the police in working alongside such groups because it is only together that we will be able to control this threat.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Simon Bridges lashes out at Ashley Bloomfield

• Simon Bridges threatened: Man appears in Levin District Court charged with threatening to kill National Party leader

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Simon Bridges sets out National plan for economic recovery from lockdown

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern v Simon Bridges - second day of zero cases leads to pressure on PM; Winston Peters enters fray



World recognition

New Zealand is now really on the world map, thanks to Covid-19 and our high compliance rate in obeying government restrictions.

Those Americans (and I have met a few) who still think we are part of Australia or don't exist at all may finally learn some geography.

Pamela Russell, Orakei.



Collaboration key

Now, at this crisis point in the world's history, co-operation among governments and among political parties within individual countries will be vital for survival.

Here in New Zealand we have a unique opportunity to put our MMP system into action.

Those of us who shared the excitement and hope when this system was introduced many years ago watched in dismay as our politicians reverted to a First Past the Post mentality.

New Zealand and every country in the world is faced with health and economic problems that require the undivided attention of our politicians. There is no time or room for party political name calling.

My fervent hope is that the phrase "the Opposition" will disappear from our politics, and instead, as was the original purpose of MMP, we will see all the variously talented members of our Parliament working co-operatively in this unique time in the world's history.

Lucy Lamb, Epsom.



School trips

When will the ridiculous cost of school trips be capped? Just read about EGGS students planning a school trip to Europe at $8800 each, plus expenses (Weekend Herald, May 2). Due to coronavirus it was cancelled.

Don't you think this is a bit over the top? It probably put unnecessary financial pressure on some families .

Jock MacVicar, Hauraki.



Effective tracing

Our success to date is dependent on physical distancing, not tracing.

If a vaccine is developed, it will be several years before we see much in New Zealand.

Our only sensible way forward is to effectively trace. When a case presents there is just 24 hours to test then find and isolate the first contacts. It is a 24/7 job. We must interview and fact check the case in the four hours while awaiting test results. If positive, the full team must trace and isolate well inside the remaining 20 hours. That is gold standard tracing.

Bill Macky, Bayswater.



Growth contradiction

Simon Wilson's article (Weekend Herald, May 2) introduced the concept by British economist Kate Tamworth that sustainable economic growth cannot be continued without plunging the world into ecological catastrophe.

Continuous economic growth, according to scientific principles, is not possible, as the natural resources available to fuel this growth are finite. The current economic model of growth, even when green-washed as sustainable growth, requires a requisite increase in consumers, which means more finite resources to house and feed them.

A solution to the Tamworth contradiction would involve the gradual reduction of the global population, over 50 years, or less, preferably, to bring the population to a sustainable level, say 4.5 billion, and then keep it there.

For economists, the real magician's trick would be to increase the consumption of this finite population, within legislated bounds, of course, so as to flatten any wealth inequities.

Maybe then, the world and the remaining species of flora and fauna may be able to co-exist sustainably.

Can you imagine democratically elected politicians trying to convince an electorate to go along with such a concept and its consequences? I can't.

Frank Webb, Warkworth.



A quick word

Seeing Jacinda declared the Easter Bunny was an essential worker, do you think she could bring the move to level 2 forward so we can celebrate Mother's Day together? Fiona Downes, Hobsonville.

Advertisement

Anika Moa may be immature but that does not entitle her to enter in a children's music competition. Neville Cameron, Coromandel.

Without the tireless work of our courier companies and their dedicated staff, our lockdown would be a lot more grim. Well done to you all. Sue Kurtovich, Otumoetai.

Added to Christine Bennett (Weekend Herald, May 2). I agree, too many crosswords / Sudoku, please also consider the KenKen addicts. L Spratling, Glendowie.

Generally the invitees of the event at HQ (the Tamakis, JT and Paula Bennett) seem accurately described as part of a "dummy run" although it is perhaps unfair to include Nikki Kaye and Sir Graham Henry as such. Samantha Cunningham, Henderson.

The sooner the Government gets together a non political group of skilled business leaders (and we have many, despite Shane Jones' viewpoint ) to guide the country forward, the better. Don Pickering, Takapuna.

What happens when assault rifles are used in public massacres? In NZ, they get banned; in Canada, they get banned; in the US, thoughts and prayers. Andrew Tichbon, Green Bay.

As a comparison, our nation had to adhere to restrictions for six years in World War II. We can barely do six weeks. Steve Horne, Raglan.

It's a funny world, funny Auckland. One school trip $7000-plus. Meanwhile, food parcels for south Auckland. C Brown, Waimauku.

Advertisement

I feel that the PM has started to talk down to us lately. If the class is not good they will be kept in after school. Colin Nicholls, Mt Eden.

I am pretty good at shuffling paper around my desk and stretching red tape from here to Timbuktu five days a week. Does that mean I qualify for a 250k salary at the Auckland Council too? Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

The post Covid-19 economic recovery should be put in the hands of the Green Party. Their policies of building cycle lanes, punishing farmers and reforming cannabis use will see the country back on its feet in no time. Neil Hatfull, Warkworth.

Could somebody enlighten me as to why a rugby league team was granted permission to fly to Australia when nobody else can? Pauline Paget, Campbells Bay.

I suspect most New Zealanders don't care if the lockdown was legal or not. The high level of "buy in" suggests we wanted to get rid of the virus as quickly as possible. Alan Milton, Cambridge.