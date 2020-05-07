Two people have been arrested for pinching nearly 50 new barbecues from a Mitre 10 Mega store in Auckland.

Forty-eight barbecues were taken in the heist from the Flat Bush store, with police saying the offenders may have used a truck to make numerous visits to the store overnight on Monday.

But four of those were recovered when police searched two properties on Wednesday, with a man and a woman arrested in relation to the burglary.

Counties Manukau Police say a 31-year-old male has since appeared in the Manukau District Court charged with burglary.

A 59-year-old female, charged with receiving stolen property,also appeared at the Manukau District Court.

"Police inquiries are ongoing into the remainder of the stolen barbecues and police would like to thank those members of the public who have already contacted us with information relating to the whereabouts of the barbecues," a statement said.

Anyone who spots new Weber or Everdure barbecues being offered for sale at a cheap price, whether they are approached by someone or if they see them being listed online on platforms such as Facebook marketplace, should contact the Counties Manukau East Tactical Crime Unit by phoning 105 and quote file number 200505/8672.



Inspector Chris Barry, Counties Manukau East area prevention manager, earlier said it was particularly disappointing to see businesses being targeted by offenders when many of them are struggling as a result of the Covid pandemic.

Mitre 10 New Zealand's general manager of retail operations Andrea Scown called the theft a "callous act" which caused "undue distress" at what was already a trying time for anyone in the retail industry.

"Mitre 10 New Zealand is providing support for the member who owns the store," Scown said.

"We hope the stock is recovered and the perpetrators swiftly brought to justice."

