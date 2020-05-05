Nearly 50 new barbecues have been stolen from a Mitre 10 Mega store in East Auckland.

Police believe the offenders may have used a truck to make numerous visits to the store overnight in Flat Bush on Monday.

A total of 48 barbecues were taken and while police can not say what the total value of the theft was at this stage, they believe it would be in the tens of thousands.

The stolen BBQs are Weber and Everdure brands and police are asking the public to use their judgment if they are offered a new barbeque at a discounted price, or see them advertised at a low price online on platforms such as Facebook marketplace.

Inspector Chris Barry, Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, said it was particularly disappointing to see businesses being targeted by offenders when many of them are struggling as a result of the Covid pandemic.

"We are determined to hold these offenders to account and we are appealing to who has information about this crime to contact us immediately."