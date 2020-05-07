Scientists have welcomed a cash boost to start work on a home-grown Covid-19 vaccine while the Government prepares a national strategy.

Wellington-based biotech company Avalia Immunotherapies has received $100,000 in bridging funding for a vaccine project bringing together some of the country's top experts.

Its chief executive, Dr Shivali Gulab said the initial funding – issued from a dedicated $25m Government pool – would support work already looking at different strategies.

"This is a clear signal from Government that it is committed to finding a safe and effective vaccine for New Zealand."

It came after leading scientists urged New Zealand to begin developing its own vaccine, amid fears the country could be left behind if a successful one was created overseas.

Avalia already has a track record in developing vaccines and immunotherapies for infectious diseases and cancer.

It was formed five years ago to commercialise a powerful, fully synthetic vaccine platform resulting from a joint research programme between Victoria University's Ferrier Research Institute, the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research, University of Otago and AgResearch.

Avalia's current lead programme was targeting a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B and its discovery pipeline includes vaccines for influenza, malaria and cancer.

Gulab said the fresh funding would go towards initial research and preparations for the development, testing and manufacture of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for New Zealand, with a key focus on understanding vaccines being developed internationally.

Malaghan director Professor Graham Le Gros said Avalia's expertise and deep connections with the science community and industry meant it was well placed to play a "leading role" in helping ensure New Zealand received a safe and effective vaccine at the earliest opportunity.

"This initial funding will help maintain the momentum already building across New Zealand and plug us into key developments globally."

Another top researcher working in the collaboration, Otago University's Associate Professor James Ussher, told the Herald: "It's great to have this support to keep going, while the Government decides what its vaccine strategy is going to be."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said border restrictions are likely to remain until a vaccine is developed, with estimates that could take 12 to 18 months.

