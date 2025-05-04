The drone pilot, with Christchurch Animal Save, said he was legally flying the device.
The $2500 drone was lost in the lake.
Police say they will be following up on a shooting in Canterbury yesterday in which a duck shooter allegedly gunned down a drone flown by an animal rights activist.
The pilot told the Herald: “All of a sudden I heard some screaming and there was a duck upside down, flapping, with a dog on its way out to go and get it.
“I thought this would be a good time to put the drone up to capture this. Then, bang! I was looking at the screen and I lost signal. I look up and there’s the drone slowly spiralling down into the lake.