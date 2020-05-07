Somewhat of a solution is on the horizon for one of Wellington's most notorious intersections, after years of motorists making wild hand gestures to one another and pedestrians embarking on dicey crossings.

The intersection between Cuba and Abel Smith Sts is controlled by four stop signs, making for immense confusion as to who has right of way when there are cars at all entrances.

It has become infamous among Wellingtonians and made headlines on several occasions.

But improvements could be made with the NZ Transport Agency freeing up $7m in a fund called Innovating Streets to help councils create more "people-friendly" spaces.

This pilot fund provides councils with a 90 pert cent funding assistance rate.

At a full Wellington City Council meeting today it was agreed the idea to install a raised table or crossings at the intersection would be put forward for the Transport Agency's consideration.

It's part of a list of proposals which, if granted, would result in temporary street changes that could be further developed with the community and made permanent.

The campaign to make the intersection safer has spanned years.

In 2016 Wellington City Council looked set to install a set of traffic lights at a cost of $200,000, following a petition from a group of intellectually disabled pedestrians.

But in the end council traffic engineers considered it low risk, as travel speeds were low in the area, and that it wasn't wise to spend the money on traffic lights.

"That being said, there are still some people who think the four-way 'stop' arrangement is confusing", a council spokesman said.

Mayor Andy Foster says Covid-19 has created a need to use road space differently. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

It's hoped either a raised table or crossings will improve accessibility and safety for pedestrians.

Council papers show the estimated cost of the project would be about $600,000.

Other proposals put forward for NZTA's consideration are to address social distancing concerns related to Covid-19, and will be considered immediately.

It's expected these set of initiatives will be temporary in nature and will be removed when no longer required.

THEY ARE:

• Footpath extension in Stout St to provide more space for people coming from the Railway Station

• Bike lane on Featherston St

• Uphill bike lane on Brooklyn Hill

• Bus lane and protected bike lane on Victoria St

• Shared path on the Miramar Peninsula between Shelly Bay and Scorching Bay

• Bike lane on Onepu Rd connecting Leonie Gill Pathway and Kilbirnie Town Centre

• Bike lane on Evans Bay Parade between Greta Point and Cobham Drive.

Mayor Andy Foster said ahead of the meeting that Covid-19 has created a need to use road space differently, so people returning to the city under low alert levels could get about safely.

"Like other cities, we have an opportunity to trial some things that would be more challenging to do in busier times. We are also hearing from many in the community who are very keen to see this happen."

Full council meetings have been held via Zoom and livestreamed on Youtube since the lockdown started, also allowing for public participation to continue.

Dunedin councillor David Benson-Pope was caught on camera during a council meeting this week, conducted via video-conference, when he entered the room in shorts carrying a feather duster to apparently clean off his chair.

Foster reminded councillors before their meeting break today to turn off their Zoom to avoid another "feather duster and shorts" scenario, only for "aww sh*t" to be whispered across the livestream moments later.

The council also agreed to remove 21 central city metered parking spaces on Cable and Wakefield Sts to make way for the city's new convention centre.

Their removal will allow for a new signalised pedestrian crossing, a wider footpath in front of the building's frontage, and a passenger drop off and pick up area.