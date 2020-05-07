The Act party's youth wing says it will be conducting an investigation after one of its senior members claimed she was sexually harassed.

Ali Gammeter said she resigned as vice-president because she had been experiencing the inappropriate behaviour for months.

Tonight I resigned as Vice President of Young ACT. For months I have been sexually harassed, slutshamed, and ignored.



I am not the only victim of this behaviour in our ranks.#nzpol @PrebblesRebels — Ali (@AliGammeter) May 6, 2020

Young Act said it had been made aware of prevalent and systematic incidents of harm and would be investigating the claims thoroughly.

It said it had already removed a number of members and those responsible would be held to account.

The youth wing said it would be producing an official policy outlining its response to harassment and bullying.