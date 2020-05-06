A woman who fell off a ladder onto a concrete wall was one of several incidents keeping the Westpac Rescue Helicopter busy an alert level 3 Wednesday.

At around 11am, the helicopter was sent to Pukekawa to assist the woman in her 60s injured after a 6m fall off a ladder on to concrete tiles, trust spokesman Lincoln Davies said.

"A rapid sequence intubation or RSI needed to be performed by our medical crew to assist the patient's breathing," he said.

The woman was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

Just 20 minutes earlier, crew were tasked to Whangarei Hospital to assist with an inter hospital transfer of an infant from Auckland's Starship Hospital.

At about 3pm in the afternoon, a man in his 40's was flown to North Shore Hospital from Colville in a serious condition after "suffering a medical complaint", Davies added.

