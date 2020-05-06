On this week's podcast:

There is much to say this week on central banks, travel, Jacinda Ardern in Canberra, the Pulitzer Prize, and the New York Times.

My interview is with Science Left Behind author Alex Berezow.

I have an update on the virus and some other interesting matters.

And, as always, letters with Mrs Producer.



