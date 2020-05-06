A Kiwi woman and her husband are dead and their son charged with their murders after a horrific incident that occurred in a Perth suburb during lockdown.

Myles William Taylor, 34, is charged with murdering his mother Lesley Ann Taylor, 64, who has links to South Otago, and his father Michael Wayne Taylor, 65, at their Hocking home, in Perth's north, on April 26.

A death notice for the pair was published in the Otago Daily Times today, saying: "Sis, to say we are devastated, doesn't even come close."

The notice said Taylor was an adored wife, treasured only daughter, and a much-loved sister and sister-in-law of family in Stirling, South Otago, and Stratford, Taranaki.

Lesley Taylor was found dead after the alleged attack and her husband was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Myles Taylor faced a West Australian court last Wednesday via video link from Hakea Prison, and indicated he plans to plead guilty to the murders.

Taylor faces two murder charges.

Taylor told the court he did want a lawyer.

The heavily-tattooed Taylor told the court he did not want a lawyer to represent him and wished to plead guilty to the two murder charges, as well as an additional charge of criminal damage.

Advised to seek legal representation, but replied he did not want to "waste the court's time".

"I'll just maintain the same position," he said. "It's pretty straightforward."

The peace of the normally quiet street was shattered by the attack.

Local residents told 9 News that the attack came as a shock, describing the victims as "just a really quiet couple".

"Lovely lady, always playing in the garden in the morning before she went to work," one neighbour said.

City of Joondalup chief executive Garry Hunt said the Taylors worked for the council for two decades, and were highly respected and much-loved by their colleagues.

"Thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones," Hunt said in a statement.

"This is a very difficult period for the City and its close-knit workforce."

-Additional reporting, Otago Daily Times