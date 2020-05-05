Back to life

Data clearly shows that the greatest risk factors for death from Covid-19 are age (over 65), combined with underlying health conditions.

So, it is disheartening to see New Zealand continue to apply a "one size fits all" approach to the entire population. Merely catching Covid-19 does not equal death and, in many cases, does not even result in symptoms.

The Government's own published alert level criteria clearly show that we should be in Level 1 ("disease contained") so why are the majority of people still being treated as if they have a high risk of death or hospitalisation when that is clearly not the case?

Let the hysterics continue to hide under their beds if they wish, it is past time for the Government to be data-driven and let the rest of us low-risk people go on with our lives.

Greg Beck, West Harbour.

Remove shackles

Six weeks ago, New Zealand went into lockdown. The country complied. The objective of "flattening the curve" and saving our health system from being overwhelmed has been successful.

We have eliminated Covid-19 but it will never be eradicated. Just like measles, the virus will pop up again. The scientific community agrees that there will be other coronavirus mutations.

New Zealand's best defence is to have a highly efficient track and trace system that can isolate people as soon as an outbreak occurs; well-prepared hospitals with adequate intensive care units, ventilators and stocks of PPE.

China, which has 20 per cent of the world's population, today reported only two new cases and no deaths. They are open for business.

Every day New Zealand delays getting back to work will compound the damage being inflicted on our economy and general state of health. Already there are signs that the lockdown has run its course. People are beginning to lose patience.

It's time the Government removed the handcuffs.

Mark van Praagh, Mt Eden.



Lockdown leaks

It was no surprise when the numbers of level 3 rule breaches were published (NZ Herald, May 4), to find Aucklanders were the worst offenders.

They appear to consider themselves above any rules that apply to the rest of New Zealand. That is the reason roadblocks to the regions beyond Auckland have been essential.

Stay home and enjoy your city and keep the rest of us safe.

Marie Kaire, Whangarei.



Water, everywhere

Rob Fyfe and other commentators are urging the Government to think big to kick-start the economy after the lockdown. I would like to suggest a project that would benefit each and every one of us and future proof our vital supplies of fresh drinking water.

After all, water is literally the lifeblood of humanity and none of us can survive long without it. With Auckland's reservoirs at less than 50 per cent this is clearly of concern. My proposition is that we construct desalination plants to convert saltwater to fresh water. Many countries already do this, however unlike others with minimal coastlines, we have a huge advantage being surrounded by seawater.

The new desalination plant in Melbourne can supply 33 per cent of the city's daily freshwater supply. Over 30 plants are operating in Australia.

Desalination plants exist in approximately 120 countries throughout the world so they are nothing new. Israel provides 35 per cent of its water this way and Saudi Arabia 50 per cent. To me this would be an excellent project to provide jobs and more importantly future-proof our water supply.

Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay.



Back to normal

As we slowly return to what we call normality, we leave behind beautiful blue skies, the air so clean and fresh, the roads so quiet, with families walking and cycling.

In a few short weeks, there will be a dirty haze over the city and the air will be polluted once again as we all take to our big gas-guzzling SUVs. So many cars, far bigger than needed but large enough for our egos and prestige and, hey, fuel is cheap so let's burn as much as we can.

And this played out all around the world. What a tragedy.

Vince West, Milford.



Council wages

As I understand it, the councillors who are elected by us run the council with help of their employees. If this is so why do the councillors not have control of the wage-setting process? Why is it left to the CEO to determine who shall be paid what? After all, it is the ratepayers who provide the money through payment of their rates. It would appear that the councillors are neglecting their duties if they do not have a handle on what is happening and, if so, things need to change and the councillors need to change things and stop the tail wagging the dog.

Arthur Moore, Pakuranga.



Local tourists

Tourism New Zealand boss Stephen England-Hall is pushing to sell New Zealand to Kiwis (NZ Herald, May 4).

For such a long time the tourism industry ignored us to concentrate on foreign tourists. New Zealanders could no longer enjoy our own country as we used to. No spontaneous 'tiki tours' as was part of our culture, because there would be no accommodation unless we had booked months ahead.

No experiencing "our own back yard" - wildlife and majestic scenery or even hot pools on the beach - without feeling we were not in the great outdoors but lining up in a Queen St queue.

Now you want us? While this will be a nice opportunity for us to enjoy our country at a more relaxed pace and to support struggling NZ businesses, I expect our value to you will be short-lived - just long enough to get you over this hump.

J Leighton, Devonport.



Vaccine research

Your correspondent (NZ Herald, May 4) writes in support of research into a vaccine against Covid-19 and I endorse the plea. The $10 million capital needed is petty cash when measured against the bottomless pit of Pike River, yielding nothing, or the pipedream of the cycleway.

The vaccine research may not produce a tangible result. But it will lead to a much deeper understanding of the complexity of this virus and other types and greater know-how and experience for the local scientific community. Gaining skills and developing a knowledge base requires investments and NZ should be an active contributor and innovator, not be a bystander relying on others in this urgent and vital work.

Jurgen Schubert, Birkenhead.



Northern Pathway

As a long-term Northcote Point resident, I am moved to reply to your correspondent John Agnew (NZ Herald, May 4).

My view has always been that the harbour bridge should have had a walk/cycleway from the beginning. The new proposed design is totally different to the earlier private scheme and its revised pricing is fair, based on the new detail involved.

I understand the concern of the owners of the small number of homes that may be required within the plan, but those folk will be fairly compensated for their properties and the project will be such a great benefit to all of us - walkers, sightseers and cyclists.

Agnew is also keen to see the northern busway converted to light rail - for reasons I don't understand as the northern busway is working well as it is - and yet he is strongly against the Dominion Rd light rail proposals.

This is one point I agree with him about - again, in my view, the bus system is serving Auckland very well in the Dominion Rd area.

Rhys Morgan, Northcote Pt.



Foreign buyers

For at least a couple of years I had the impression that would-be foreign investors were making promises they had no intention of keeping in order to acquire New Zealand residency or desirable property, secure in the knowledge that there was little or no follow-up to ensure promises made were promises kept.

Accordingly I was very pleased to read (NZ Herald, May 2 ) that an American pair who had persistently refused to carry out what they had promised had been forced to sell the waterfront land they had acquired, and I do not have much sympathy that they incurred a massive loss.

There was further welcome news in that article - that there have been three previous similar instances of meaningful action being taken in cases of non-performance by newly arrived immigrants. Such firm action is to be applauded and encouraged when there are future cases.

H E H Perkins, Botany Downs.



Short & sweet

On cannabis

Is Chloe's dope referendum still full steam ahead? Predicted unemployment levels at around 10 per cent, plus cheap, readily available weed, looks an unhealthy combo for late 2020. Steve Hodge, Cockle Bay.

On restrictions

In response to "how lawful was the lockdown" (NZ Herald, May 3), were carless days between 1979 and 1980 also possible illegal government actions? Trina J Northcott, Gisborne.

That Oliver Christenson had to go the High Court to be allowed to see his dying father shows how "kind and caring " this Government is. Mahendra Kumar, Otahuhu.

Threats that, if we are naughty, level 3 will be extended will fall on deaf ears if we no longer accept the reasons for the current restrictions. It is time for a cautious return to a level of normality. Keith Berman, Remuera.

On council

The numbers of council employees earning over $200,000 has grown by 9.8 per cent per annum over the past five years. This has the look of a parasitic bureaucracy that is growing at a speed that will eventually kill its host. Pat Elliott, Westmere.

On breaches

I read 191 people got slapped with a wet bus ticket over the weekend. Time to allow the police to fine these idiots, and not $50 or $100, a minimum $1000. Gary Stewart, Foxton Beach.

On takeaways

We live in a society with high levels of type 2 diabetes (6-7 per cent of the population] and obesity (30 per cent of the population). It is depressing to see the behaviour of fast food bingeing since moving to level 3. Mary Sharpe, Tauranga.