Patched Mongrel Mob gang members have been arrested after police dropped by a Hamilton gang pad over suspected coronavirus lockdown breaches.

Waikato police officers visited a Mongrel Mob house on Friday night and gave a formal warning to a gang member from Napier who should not have been there.

The police returned yesterday for a follow-up visit and ended up arresting two patched Mob members - a 35-year-old Aucklander who was charged with unlawful possession of a pistol, and a 32-year-old Hamilton man who had a warrant to arrest for failing to appear in court in March.

Both men are due to appear at Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Saunders said another man, a 28-year-old patched Mongrel Mob member from Tokoroa, was dealt with for breaching alert level 3 restrictions.

Yesterday's incidents come after a 34-year-old Mongrel Mob member stopped in a car by Hamilton Police last week was arrested.

He has been charged with unlawful possession of a restricted weapon and obstructing a medical officer.

"Our message to those select few who don't believe the rules apply to them is clear - if we continue to find you blatantly breaching the restrictions and the law, you will be arrested and prosecuted," Saunders said.

On Friday, eight people with gang links spent a night in police cells after they were busted breaking level 3 restrictions at a house party in Christchurch.

The party was reportedly booming when officers arrived.

Gatherings of people not living in the same bubble - generally a household - were banned during the almost five weeks the country spent in the level 4 lockdown.

Those rules were eased slightly under alert level 3, which began on Tuesday, but only allowed people to extend their bubbles to support, or get support, for the vulnerable or isolated, or to see close family members.

