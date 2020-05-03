There are just two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, both linked to the St Margaret's Hospital and Rest Home cluster in Auckland.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said today's numbers were "encouraging" - but warned there was no room for ignorance of alert level 3 rules.

"It's been concerning to see some behaviours continue into the weekend. Ultimately this could slow a move to Level 2," Bloomfield said.

Today's cases were household contacts of an employee at St Margaret's rest home, the Ministry of Health said this afternoon.

The total of confirmed and probable cases in this country is now 1487 and 85 per cent of all cases are now considered as recovered.

There are no more deaths.

Eight patients remain in hospital, though none are in intensive care.

Bloomfield said the numbers today were "encouraging but we can't take them for granted".

Every New Zealander still had "a part to play" and there was no excuse to be ignorant of the alert level 3 restrictions.

"We're now nearly a week into Level 3 and while there could be some excuses early on, everyone should now be more familiar with the rules around increased retail activity and our own social interactions."

Continuing to be vigilant would be key in supporting a move to Level 2 as soon as possible, Bloomfield said.

"It's crucial that all New Zealanders stay vigilant and follow the guidelines of physical distancing, keeping to our bubbles, practicing good hand hygiene and if you're unwell, staying away from others and seeking medical advice," Bloomfield said.

The number one rule for alert level 3 is to continue to stay home to save lives, the Ministry of Health said.

And if you're out keep 2m distance from others or 1m within a workplace.

Six cases reported yesterday

Yesterday there were six new cases and another fatality, former Rosewood Rest Home resident, George Hollings, who was in his 80s, bringing the death toll to 20.

Saturday's six new cases came after a stretch of low numbers, with just one on Monday, two on Tuesday and Wednesday, three on Thursday and Friday.

Clusters closed

Three significant clusters are closed - a Wellington wedding with 12 infections and two clusters related to travel to the United States, which each peaked at 16 cases.

A Covid-19 cluster is when 10 or more people are infected at the same event or workplace. They are considered closed if there are no new cases for 28 consecutive days – or two incubation periods for the virus.

Party lockdown

Meanwhile, police have received 1200 public reports of people breaching alert level 3 restrictions and have taken enforcement action against 112 people.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Scott Fraser urged people to resist the temptation to socialise in gatherings that would breach the restrictions.

"Under no circumstances should anyone be having a party under the alert level 3 restrictions.

"Such behaviour could waste all the sacrifices made by our team of five million over the past five weeks.

"No parties, no excuses," Fraser said.