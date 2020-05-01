Police are reviewing CCTV footage as the number of arrests in relation to a large-scale theft of rental cars in South Auckland has continued to soar.

By midday yesterday, police had recovered 78 vehicles and made 27 arrests sparking 13 prosecutions so far.

Police are continuing to review CCTV footage as part of their ongoing enquiries.

Police now believe there to be only 17 vehicles still missing - which would make the total of vehicles stolen during or about the long Anzac weekend 95.

At one point it was feared as many as 112 had been taken.

On Wednesday, Counties Manukau West Area Commander Inspector Matt Srhoj told the Herald the value of the stolen cars was believed to be roughly between $10,000 and $30,000 each.

"It's a significant value. We treat all crime, particular burglary and vehicle crime, seriously but something of this magnitude obviously has quite an impact on the victim and we want to do the best we can for the victim," he said.

Some of the people who had been arrested had a gang connection but Srhoj said that wasn't necessarily unusual.

Some of addresses where police found the cars were also already known to police.

A few vehicles had been up for sale on Facebook Marketplace at low prices.

Srhoj reminded the public if something looked too good to be true, it probably was.

"It is definitely an offence to receive stolen property. The fact that it is grossly undervalued is a good indication that it very well could be."

Some cars had been offered for a couple of thousand when they would be expected to be valued about $10,000.

"It's suspicious activity and it should be reported to the police."

His message to the public was clear.

"At the moment these vehicles, they will probably stick out, they will look out of place where they are.

"Please call the police. Call us on the 105 line and report it to us. It's really important that we recover these vehicles and return them to the owners."