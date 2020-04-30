Police patrol dog McCaw is recovering well from surgery after a stabbing incident in Rotorua last month.

Four-year-old McCaw was stabbed while tracking an alleged offender in Fordlands on April 17.

Speaking with the New Zealand Police Ten One Magazine, McCaw's handler, Constable Dave Balck said McCaw was taking things easy at home and, though he was still a bit uncomfortable, it was hoped the stitches in a wound in a neck muscle would be out this week.

After some rehab McCaw will be cleared to resume work, doing what he does best. In the meantime - like all patients - he gets to enjoy an occasional treat.

Constable David Balck graduated from initial dog training in August 2018 with another dog named after a rugby great – Lomu.

But, keeping up the sporting theme, he's now McCaw's handler.

McCaw was previously teamed with Constable Comrie Keenan, who is now a dog handler in Gisborne.

A youth is facing charges in relation to the incident.