Auckland University has asked contract staff on a foundation course to work without pay, as it tries to slash costs because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Staff running the New Start programme, a second-chance university preparation course for adults who didn't get University Entrance at school, have received emails saying they can either work for nothing for the second half of this year or resign.

"Covid-19 has changed our world and impact of the fallout requires us to rethink our future," the email says.

"Messages from our Vice-Chancellor indicate a new 'norm' will emerge as the university makes plans and decisions about what this may look like.

"New Start has been asked to investigate ways to reduce costs and make savings. Unfortunately, one of these ways is to reduce staff costs.

"From Semester Two onward we are asking staff who teach on New Start General NSGEN 47 to continue teaching without remuneration (if this applies). This was not an easy decision, but a necessity given our current situation which is beyond our control.

"You may wish to continue with us or find a replacement lecturer by consulting your Head of School. However, if you wish to withdraw your services we will understand."

Staff have been asked to respond by May 4.

The New Start programme consists of weekly lectures and tutorials over 12 weeks, with the second semester due to run from July to October at the university's city and South Auckland campuses, and from September to November in Whangārei.

It is aimed at adults from disadvantaged backgrounds that affected their schooling. Student numbers vary between about 50 and 100 from year to year and a majority are Māori and Pasifika.

University communications manager Lisa Finucane said most lecturers are academics with fulltime salaries who "have been paid on top of that for their guest lectures as part of the New Start programme".

"Not all take the payment, regarding it as supporting the university, and unpaid guest lecturing happens all around the university all the time," she said.

Other lectures and tutorials are given by outside staff on fixed-term and casual contracts.

Finucane said the university was reviewing its casual contracts in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

"This includes the New Start programme," she said.

"From Semester 2, university guest lecturers won't be paid. They certainly do not have to continue on this basis if they choose not to."

She said the university was "still assessing the situation and no firm decisions have been made about ways to address the financial implications of Covid-19".

All NZ universities have been hit initially by a ban on visitors from China when the virus first broke out there in January. In February Victoria University vice-chancellor Grant Guilford said the country's eight universities would lose $300 million if Chinese students remained banned.

New Zealand's borders were shut to non-New Zealanders from all countries on March 19.

This week Victoria University asked its staff to consider moving to a four-day week, with to a 20 per cent pay cut, or accept staff reductions. Lincoln University has asked its staff to take a 5 per cent pay cut.