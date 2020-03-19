New Zealand's borders will be closed to everyone but citizens and residents from tonight, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

Ardern said there were significant outbreaks in other countries, even though there was no evidence of community transmission in New Zealand.

All confirmed coronavirus cases in New Zealand related to overseas travel, she said.

"We need to continue to make further decisions and further restrictions."

From 11.59pm tonight, New Zealand borders will be closed to all non-residents and non-New Zealand citizens due to Covid-19 concerns, Ardern said.

New Zealand citizens and permanent residents will be able to return, and that includes the children and partners of citizens and permanent residents.

The first cases of Covid-19 in the Pacific mean that the changes also apply to the Pacific nations, which had previously been exempt to travel restrictions.

There would be exemptions, including for key health professionals, she said.

Ardern said she was increasingly concerned about international visitors refusing to self-isolate, and that has prompted these tough new measures.

She said the new measures would hurt the economy further, but health concerns were more important.

At no time in New Zealand's history has a power like this been used," she said, but health concerns and slowing the spread of Covid-19 was the most important task at the moment.

"That is how we help our jobs and economy too."

She said those who staffed services supporting freight, including by sea and air, would continue, meaning supermarkets would continue to be stocked.

The announcement follows a special meeting of Cabinet, held this afternoon and chaired by the Prime Minister, which included a discussion about whether travel restrictions to and from the Pacific needed to change following the first Covid-19 cases in Fiji and Samoa.

In comes just five days after the Government announced that every person from every country, excluding the Pacific Islands, would have to self-isolate for 14 days when coming to New Zealand.

"Alongside Israel and a small number of pacific islands who have effectively closed their borders this decision will mean New Zealand will have the widest ranging and toughest border restrictions of any country in the world," she said at the time.

Ardern's announcement comes just hours after Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters told the House that the Government would give an answer to whether the borders will be shut to non-residents "very, very soon".

Soon after, National Party leader Simon Bridges called for borders to close for non-New Zealand citizens and permanent residents.

"The number of Covid-19 cases is increasing rapidly. We've seen enough internationally and in New Zealand to know that this is the right move," Bridges said.

"All 28 diagnosed cases in New Zealand have come from people travelling from overseas."

Earlier in the day, Peters issued a directive for New Zealanders not to travel outside the country.

This is the first time such a directive has been issued in New Zealand.

"It's a very tough message. It's unprecedented, but we have to do it ... until we can be assured that travel is safe in terms of our domestic population," Peters told reporters today.

But with Qantas and Jetstar temporarily shutting down international flights, Peters said the Government was looking at emergency flights to help New Zealanders who might be stranded offshore.

Meanwhile, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield today revealed there are eight new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total up to 28 people infected.

But he said there was still no evidence of community transmission in New Zealand.