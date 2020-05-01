Every morning for the first few weeks of lockdown the staff caring for primates at Auckland Zoo asked if Ratteplan the squirrel monkey had had her baby yet.

Every day they got the same reply - "no not yet" - so they eventually stopped asking.

Finally Ratteplan delighted everyone when she appeared with a newborn on her back on April 19, news that was excitedly shared at that morning's meeting.

Previous Advertisement Next Skip Advertisement Image 1 of 23: Male siamang Intan shows off his species' incredible agility in Auckland Zoo's new high canopy primate habitat. Photo / Grace Watson Image 2 of 23: A capybara enjoys a wallow in the mud in the Zoo's South American rainforest habitat. Photo / Grace Watson Image 3 of 23: Bird keeper Jasmine Rabaud giving some fishy treats to parekareka (spotted shag) Austin on the beach at Te Wao Nui's The Coast habitat. Photo / Grace Watson Image 4 of 23: Animal Experiences keeper Shannon Quinn with rainbow lorikeet Bo. Photo / Grace Watson Image 5 of 23: Emperor tamarin baby with mum. Photo / Grace Watson Image 6 of 23: Ectotherm keeper Sonja Murray does a health check of male Galapagos tortoise Willy. Photo / Grace Watson Image 7 of 23: Animal Experiences keeper Emma Blackwell with rainbow lorikeet Bo. Photo / Grace Watson Image 8 of 23: Primate keepers weighing squirrel monkeys in their rainforest habitat. With keepers Katie Arnest (left) and Amy Petherick. Photo / Grace Watson Image 9 of 23: Bolivian squirrel monkey mum Ratteplan with her baby (born 19 April) in the Zoo's South American rainforest habitat. Photo / Grace Watson Image 10 of 23: With a tasty treat of grapes, the Zoo's Madagascan ring-tailed lemurs are more than happy to hop onto the scales for their regular weigh-in. Photo / Grace Watson Image 11 of 23: Bird keeper Suzie Keith with one of the Zoo's red-tailed black cockatoos. Photo / Grace Watson Image 12 of 23: Animal Experiences keeper Shannon Quinn with a blue and gold McCaw - a South American parrot. Photo / Grace Watson Image 13 of 23: General view of Auckland Zoo. Photo / Grace Watson Image 14 of 23: Ostriches in the African Savannah enclosure. Photo / Grace Watson Image 15 of 23: The Africa Savannah enclosure. Photo / Grace Watson Image 16 of 23: General view of Auckland Zoo. Photo / Grace Watson Image 17 of 23: General view of Auckland Zoo. Photo / Grace Watson Image 18 of 23: General view of Auckland Zoo. Photo / Grace Watson Image 19 of 23: Rhinoceros at Auckland Zoo. Photo / Grace Watson Image 20 of 23: General view of Auckland Zoo. Photo / Grace Watson Image 21 of 23: Burma the elephant cools off under the watchful eye of Elephant keeper Jade Telfer. Photo / Grace Watson Image 22 of 23: Elephants Anjalee (left) and Burma cool off with a dust bath. Photo / Grace Watson Image 23 of 23: Photographer Grace Watson. Image 1 of 23: Male siamang Intan shows off his species' incredible agility in Auckland Zoo's new high canopy primate habitat. Photo / Grace Watson

"Everyone cheered," said Grace Watson who oversees the care of the monkeys and doubles as the zoo's official photographer.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old has been working with the primates for nearly five years. In between her shifts she has been documenting what life has been like at the zoo for more than 1400 permanent residents during lockdown.

A capybara enjoys a wallow in the mud in the Zoo's South American rainforest habitat. Photo / Grace Watson

One of her favourite photographs is of Ratteplan sitting patiently in a tree feeding her baby a few days after it was born.

"I haven't taken a photograph like that before that shows that intimate bond between a mum and her baby. It was a little bit special because we were waiting for that monkey to give birth for quite a while.

Animal Experiences keeper Shannon Quinn with a blue and gold McCaw - a South American parrot. Photo / Grace Watson

"That photo just shows my connection with [the monkeys] and her in particular, and I guess a little thing that happened during Covid - a bit of exiting news."

Life during lockdown has resulted in some changes at the zoo - but mostly for the keepers who are working in smaller teams and without the assistance of volunteers, or the presence of up to 85,000 visitors who would normally visit during the month.

Emperor tamarin mum Rose with the first ever emperor tamarin born at Auckland Zoo. Photo / Grace Watson

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ ill-prepared, caught with 'pants down', says Professor Des Gorman; Jacinda Ardern rejects criticism

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Two new cases; 104 breaches of alert level 3; PM grills BurgerFuel

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Sir Ray Avery raises concerns over Chinese masks

• Coronavirus Covid 19: Analysis - who are New Zealand's new jobless?

Head of Life Sciences Richard Gibson said the animals have largely been unaffected by the lockdown, although some have picked up on the lack of visitors.

Photographer Grace Watson. Photo / Supplied

"They aren't necessarily missing people...but they are certainly noticing the difference. I know when I walk around the zoo there seems to be more interest from some of the animals than there normally would be because people stick out like sore thumbs at the moment."

Advertisement

Ectotherm keeper Sonja Murray does a health check of male Galapagos tortoise Willy. Photo / Grace Watson

To help counter that staff are providing extra enrichment for the animals - which means some of them are getting slightly more attention than they normally would from their keepers.

Captain, a sulphur-created cockatoo, is one such example.

As an ex-pet Gibson said Captain identifies more as a human than a bird and is missing all the visitors he considers part of "his flock".

With a tasty treat of grapes, the Zoo's Madagascan ring-tailed lemurs are more than happy to hop onto the scales for their regular weigh-in. Photo / Grace Watson

"He's very interactive with staff and loves his visitors so staff are making a special effort with him. We are not social distancing Captain - we are doing the opposite. We are providing good social interaction to make up for that lack of social contact."

Although none of the staff has had the virus Watson said extra safety precautions are being taken around the big cats following news several lions and tigers were infected at Bronx Zoo in New York. The same precautions are being taken around the primates.

Burma the elephant cools off under the watchful eye of Elephant keeper Jade Telfer. Photo / Grace Watson

"We are primates of course - just big glorified monkeys - so if we can get it then it would not be unreasonable to expect other primates could get it. It's just to take a precaution to minimise any chance that any of our staff would give it to any of our animals."

The zoo plans to reopen once the country moves into level 2. Until then the animals will continue to lap up the extra attention from their keepers while they can.