The Prime Minister and the Director-General of Health will provide another Covid-19 update this afternoon.

Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield will field questions from media at 1pm and will reveal if there have been any further Covid-19 related deaths.

The number of cases has remained in single digits for 11 days. There were just two new cases yesterday, three the day before and five on Monday.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ ill-prepared, caught with 'pants down', says Professor Des Gorman; Jacinda Ardern rejects criticism

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Two new cases; 104 breaches of alert level 3; PM grills BurgerFuel

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Sir Ray Avery raises concerns over Chinese masks

• Coronavirus Covid 19: Analysis - who are New Zealand's new jobless?

Advertisement

To date, there have been 1474 confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Some 1229 people have recovered, meaning there are just 245 active cases – that's an 83 per cent recovery rate.

Six people are in hospital and no one is in an ICU.

Both Ardern and Bloomfield are likely to stress the importance of remaining vigilant during level 3 during their update today.

They are also expected to be questioned about the former chief science advisor to the Prime Minister, Peter Gluckman's, presentation to the Epidemic Response Committee this morning.

He said the immediate action against Covid-19 might have "been the easiest part" and the hardest part is yet to come.

Based on other disasters, he estimated that about 10 per cent of the population would develop depression and there would be some who become, or have become, suicidal.

Ardern is expected to be pressed for a response on this.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



Advertisement