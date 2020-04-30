McDonald's is standing by its safety processes after Wendy's New Zealand chief executive Danielle Lendich criticised other fast-food giants.

At the lowered alert level, Kiwis can get their fast-food fix, but only if it can be ordered and picked up without face-to-face contact.

There had been 1035 complaints about businesses breaching level rules, most about physical distancing, Prime Minister Ardern said at the daily update today.

McDonald's customers are encouraged to use paywave and workers are wearing gloves to reduce contact during the drive-thru process. Photo / Michael Craig

There were 185 breaches of under level 3 - 46 had been prosecuted, an increase of 21 people in 24 hours.

And while McDonald's was not specially named by Lendich, it was operating its drive-thrus for customers.

"I have to say when I saw the other big players operating just about, as usual, I was quite shocked," she said.

"I think everyone should just abide by the rules ... the Government was quite clear - they did say drive-thrus could operate but it's supposed to be contactless."

When asked to respond to the comments, a McDonald's spokesperson Simon Kenny told the Herald they had none to make.

However, Kenny said the restaurant was standing by previous comments on how they were operating during alert level 3.

McDonald's sought advice through official Government channels and had third party auditors review its level 3 plans before opening.

Staff had been trained on new processes about how to receive and return cash with minimal contact, how to hand over receipts and not to put straws in drinks.

Sales and point-of-sales areas would be washed hourly at a minimum and cash would not be handled at the same window food was given out.

"The number one priority for McDonald's in planning to reopen under alert level 3 is the safety of our staff and customers," Kenny said earlier this week.

Danielle Lendich, CEO of Wendy's, outside the Royal Oak store. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Lendich thought it was key for people and businesses to obey the guidelines set down by the Government in order to get down to alert level 2 as soon as possible.

Food outlets which did not follow the level 3 guidelines could be dealt to by the Government, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Speaking at the daily update today, Ardern said she expected the safety standards to be upheld by all those who were open.

"We are taking this really seriously", she said. "We will also enforce."

Meanwhile, Wendy's had implemented a number of procedures to ensure the health and safety of the staff and customers.

The payment process was contactless, with an eftpos machine outside and paywave available.

Customers also had to keep their car window up and could not put it down until orders had been placed onto a table and Wendy's staff closed their window.

Staff were keeping one metre apart from each other and were regularly washing and sanitising their hands, even sitting at separate tables on their lunch breaks.

Wendy's was even doing contact tracing for every order, except via their app or Uber Eats, asking customers for their name and phone number.

"We have not had, as far as I am aware, one issue with any customer refusing to give their details for contact tracing," Lendich said.

"The customers have been fantastic in that way."

How do some businesses operate in level 3

Fast-food restaurant businesses were allowed to be open during the lowered alert level but only if it could be ordered and picked up without face-to-face contact.

McDonald's

Macca's drive-thru was open and so was its delivery service, McDelivery, but only with a limited menu at 137 of its 170 restaurants.

They were working to extend their limited menu but due to limited stock supplies, it could take some time before they were back to normal.

Staff were required to wear gloves, observe safe distance markings and the number of staff in-store at one time was reduced to allow for more space.

Customers were encouraged to use paywave if they could to ensure a contactless experience.

Restaurants inside malls or which did not have drive-thru facilities would remain closed under alert level 3.

McDonald's is standing by its level 3 safety processes. Photo / Supplied

Subway

Subway customers could order meals online with both delivery and contactless pick-up available.

Domino's

All pizzas were available on the limited Domino's menu - all available under contactless delivery.

Customers would not be able to get cheese and garlic crusts, cheesy crusts, garlic scrolls, or ice cream-based items on the current menu.

Wendy's New Zealand

Wendy's was practising contract tracking for every order that came through, that wasn't either on the app or via Uber Eats.

Customers were asked their name and phone number just in case.

Meanwhile, payments took place on an eftpos machine placed on a table with paywave to ensure there was no person-to-person contact.

After ordering, customers were forced to keep their windows up while staff put meals on a table nearby and until they had closed their service window.

Wendy's NZ chief executive says other fast-food joints aren't following level 3 procedures. Photo / iStock

KFC

Chicken pieces, fries, wicked wings, drinks, coleslaw, and potato and gravy were the only KFC items available on its limited menu.

All burgers on its normal menu had been taken off it currently.

Drive-thrus and delivery services were available to delivery customers favourite, finger-lickin' good meals to their doors.