A Mount Maunganui man is elated after his beloved guitars stolen from his property were returned to his front gate this morning.

Rob Heath had his two "hugely sentimental" guitars taken from his Bayfair shed on Tuesday afternoon.

He had owned one for nearly 30 years and played the other for almost a decade, referring to them as a "friend", not just an instrument.

Rob Heath with his returned guitars. Photo / Supplied

Speaking with the Bay of Plenty Times yesterday, Heath said he was feeling "pretty empty" and had "no hope" they would be returned.

Then as he sat down for his morning coffee today, he spotted the two guitars, one in a case and the other wrapped in a towel sitting at his front gate.

One guitar was returned in its case, while the other was wrapped in a towel. Photo / Supplied

"It was just amazing... it has made me so happy,

"I was not expecting this at all."

He said the thieves must have had a change of heart and he was "extremely thankful" to them for returning the guitars.

"It's a very special result."