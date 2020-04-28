New Zealand's health system was not prepared to combat the Covid-19 crisis, MPs have been told.

Public health units were under-resourced and there was a shortage of personal protective equipment for health workers, the Epidemic Response Committee has heard this morning.

The committee, chaired by National leader Simon Bridges, was set up to empower MPs to scrutinise the Government's response to Covid-19 in the absence of Parliament.

It is still sitting even though Parliament returned this week in a limited capacity.

This morning the committee will hear from Tim Malloy, interim chair of GenPro, a new voice for general practice ownership that was launched this month in response to the challenge posed by Covid-19 to practice viability.

It will also hear from Association of Salaried Medical Specialists executive director Sarah Dalton, the College of Midwives, community support workers, and Geneva Health, which supports aged care, illness and disability.

The independent adviser is University of Auckland Professor Des Gorman.

NZ health system wasn't prepared for Covid-19

Gorman, who is a former dean of Auckland Medical School, told the committee that New Zealand was not adequately prepared for the Covid-19 pandemic, despite the recent global experience with Sars.

He said the public health units were not adequately resourced, and were in need of a national agency.

In terms of Covid-19, he said the Government should have acted sooner on border measures.

"We squandered our major advantage, which was geography. The hard work we need to do to stamp it out is because we had failed to keep it out."

He said there was also a limited ability to test and contact trace at the start of the pandemic, and Covid-19 had shone a light on the systemic issues in the health system that were already apparent.

Covid-19 had highlighted issues with access to swabs, personal protective equipment and flu vaccines, as well as and health surveillance capacities, he said.

There was now an opportunity to "accelerate system reform", and there might now be the bipartisanship required to achieve it.

But he said he had to temper his enthusiasm because the last comprehensive reform of the health system, in his mind, was in 1938.

"Structural reform" was needed in the way health services are commissioned, purchased and funded, he said.

"If we do not seize this opportunity, our children and our grandchildren have every right to judge us very harshly."

He said the existing system - 20 autonomous DHBs - was too focused on provincialism, was inflexible, and lacked a way to connect the DHBs nationally.

The system was "inherently counter-innovative", while public health units had been underfunded for decades by successive governments, he said.

A flexible system was needed because, for instance, a pandemic might require a national response, but obesity or diabetes might require a local or even a specific household response.

The Government's response has been questioned, particularly with regard to access to financial support for GPs and access to personal protective equipment.

General practices last week accused the Government of blocking funding to stay afloat during the second half of the alert level 4 lockdown.

The Ministry of Health said the $22.4 million package was part of an "ongoing conversation" with the sector and the Government.

the committee heard from general practices, which said they were on their knees while dental surgeries were in crisis due to a lack of funding and an inability to treat people during the lockdown.

