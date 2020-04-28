More than 5800 breaches were recorded during the level 4 lockdown, with the biggest culprits being from Counties Manukau and Wellington.

Of the 5,857 breaches recorded nationwide, 554 were under the Civil Defence Emergency Act and 5,303 were under the Health Act.

Counties Manukau and Wellington Districts recorded the highest number of breaches, with 1122 combined breaches in the former and 655 combined breaches in the latter.

Northland and the Bay of Plenty districts recorded the lowest number of breaches during level 4.

The new figures were released today by police with a warning for Kiwis to remain vigilant in the fight against the coronavirus.

After 33 days of lockdown, people have taken to alert level 3 life, or "lockdown lite" in droves, with mammoth queues outside McDonald's, traffic clogging motorways and many out to quench their coffee thirst after a month without the barista's magic touch.

And while the alert level 3 rules offer an inch more freedom - with the option to extend your bubble slightly, get takeaway food or go for a swim or surf, you should still stay at home as much as possible.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said that the move to alert level 3 was down to the response of New Zealanders to the lockdown, with the majority of people staying home and saving lives.

"The sacrifices we all made over the last 33 days have made a real difference, but we can't get complacent.

"We are now at alert level 3, that means staying at home whenever possible, limiting any travel and sticking to your household bubble."

At alert level 4, officers focused on educating the public and encouraging compliance to the level 4 restrictions, but enforcement action was taken when the offending was persistent or serious, Coster said.

Police also undertook tens of thousands of reassurance checks at essential facilities such as supermarkets, pharmacies and petrol stations, and community patrols right across the country during the lockdown.

And don't be surprised to see police out and about during level 3.

"At alert level 3 we will continue to be highly visible in our communities and on our roads to maintain public safety, security and order," Coster said.

Police will continue to take an education-first approach and urged Kiwis to learn about the updated restrictions and what it means for daily life.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

"As with alert level 4, police will not hesitate to take enforcement action, either through warnings or arrests, for any serious or persistent breaches," Coster said.



