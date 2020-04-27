VIRUS LATEST

• 39 essential things to know about level 3 - what you can and can't do

• Kiwi expert's warning: Half of those with Covid might not know it

• Uber Eats drops service fees as it faces the heat

• Latest developments and essential information

Fast food has been the first thing on the menu for many Kiwis under Level 3 as queues of over 20 cars have been spotted at McDonald's restaurants around New Zealand.

Dozens of fast food outlets are due to reopen for contact-less drive-thru and delivery this morning.

At Auckland's Grey Lynn McDonalds, cars are queuing right on to Great North Road to get their first taste of Maccas in almost five weeks.

Advertisement

The queue at McDonald's Manukau extended into the Westfield carpark. Photo / Will Trafford

And it's a similar story across town at Auckland's Greenlane, where a queue of dozens of cars is snaking across the carpark.

About 20 cars have also been seen queuing at the McDonalds at Mangere Town Centre and Porirua Town Centre.

At Mangere, many of the customers spoken to by the Herald have swung past the takeaway joint on their way to work - but some have got up early just for the occasion.

Essential workers at CourierPost's sorting centre at East Tamaki came to McDonald's when their shift finished at 4am. Photo / Will Trafford

Lena Tiumalu, 18, is going for a double quarter pounder combo.

She's been waiting in the queue at Mangere since she finished her work shift at 3am. She's been missing McDonald's while it's been shut for level 4.

It won't be any normal drive-thru experience this morning, with fast food chains introducing extra hygiene practices, and installing physical barriers to maintain social distancing.

Customers are encouraged to use paywave and workers are wearing gloves to reduce contact during the drive-thru process. Photo / Michael Craig

Tai Perez and three mates arrived at McDonalds in Mangere at 4am and were near the front of the queue. The line quickly grew behind them.

"We just wanted a munch aye - so we broke the bubble and went to eat."

Advertisement

The group spent $100 between them. "We got quarter pounders, Big Macs, drinks...I've still got two cheeseburgers left but I can't finish them."

They turned up extra early because "the boys were just hyping it up - we were looking at all the times they opened and this was the nearest one".

Perez is starting back at work in Manurewa today.

Vincent White, Tai Perez, Ioane Toilolo, and Mark Leleifi were third in the queue and spent $100 on their favourite takeaway at McDonald's Mangere this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

He's planning to get KFC on his break.

A Baker's delight worker Vik Sach who says he's "just stopping for a coffee as nothing else is open" was shocked by the queues and the lack of social distancing.

"There's a lot of groups in the car park and not much social distancing. It's actually concerning, but I hope everything will be okay."

McDonald's, Domino's, Subway, Burger King, Pizza Hut, KFC and Carl's Jr are all planning to reopen under level 3.

McDonald's will open its Drive-Thru and McDelivery with a limited menu at 137 of its 169 restaurants from Tuesday.

Big Macs, Quarter Pounders, cheese burgers and Happy Meals will be available for those hankering for something other than their own cooking. But shakes, sundaes, McFlurries, frozen coke and McDonald's Gourmet Creations such as the Angus burger and bagels are off the menu for now.

"We're minimising contact and maximising distance, that's why our Drive-Thru and McDelivery services will be the safest way to get your Macca's," the website said.

McDonald's has put in other measures such a making sure staff wear gloves, observe safe distance markings and reduce the number of staff on shifts to allow for more space between people in an attempt to keep both staff and customers safe.

"Ensuring the safety of our crew, customers and community remains our priority. It may look a little different but it's still the Macca's you know and love," the website said.

Customers are also encouraged to use paywave if they can to ensure a contactless experience.