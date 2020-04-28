EDITORIAL

After one day short of five weeks in a level 4 lockdown to thwart the march of Covid-19 coronavirus, New Zealand has opened doors and moved out into level 3.

We have been here before. On March 23, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern put the nation into alert level 3, effective immediately, prior to going into level 4 at 11.59pm on Wednesday, March 25.

Yesterday's adjustment however, proved a tempting opportunity to get out a bit more, stretch the legs, and queue for a takeway burger. Yesterday, New Zealand's main centres were buzzing for the first time in almost five weeks. An estimated 400,000 people returned to work.

McDonald's managing director Dave Howse said 10,100 staff were retrained with new safety measures and had worked over the past month to prepare for reopening. Traditional cafe areas such as Ponsonby Rd eased back into service with the distinctive aroma of coffee once more filling the air. Surfers returned to beaches and Uber drivers were run off their feet. Teachers returned to schools to prepare for some students to attend today.

It's no return to business as usual however. Level 3 is similar to level 4, with just a few concessions. Up to 10 people can attend a funeral or wedding, contact-less shopping is permitted for all types of goods, those who can't work from home can go to their workplaces, schools and childcare centres can open from today, isolation spheres can be increased to include close family or caregivers, and trade can take place, again contactless.

Surfers enjoy a sunrise surf at Sumner Beach as alert level 4 Covid-19 restrictions are eased in Christchurch. Photo / AP

We will stay in level 3 for at least two weeks, when Cabinet will review how we are tracking before making further decisions on May 11. That does not mean we are scheduled to come out of level 3 and into level 2 or even 1 on May 11. That, once again, depends on our actions over the next two weeks.

This period has been described as time in the "recovery room", when we will find out whether our world-leading attempt to "knock the bastard off" has worked.

With just 270 active Covid-19 cases in the country, New Zealand is now the focus of envious headlines in the UK, USA and Australia.

Much has been said of the impact on businesses, particularly smaller and family-owned operations. It is no small thing. The damage will be all the greater, however, if we take the foot off the brake and this pernicious virus causes further clusters in our communities.

Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles has asked New Zealanders to "hold your nerve just a couple more weeks" and to essentially treat Covid-19 alert level 3 as we did level 4.

At alert level 3 we must remain vigilant and keep working together to unite against Covid-19 by knowing the rules and sticking to them.

The core messages remain the same: Stay local for exercise or picking up essentials; wash your hands often with soap and dry them; work or learn from home if you can; stay home if sick; those aged 70+ should remain home; and be kind.

C'mon New Zealand, give it your level best.