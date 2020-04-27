A man is appearing in court today after allegedly assaulting two people in Tatahi Bay, including the attempted rape of a woman, and police are seeking witnesses to the incident.

The 36-year-old was charged with robbery and assault with intent to rape following the incident on Onepoto Rd, Titahi Bay around 10.45 am yesterday. He was appearing in the Porirua District Court today.

A woman was being assaulted by the man when a passer by, another male, stopped to help. The alleged attacker assaulted both victims, stole several of their belongings and fled the scene on foot, Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said in a statement.

The attacker was tracked down with the assistance of police dogs at a nearby address after the victims called police.

Advertisement

The stolen property was recovered and the man arrested. Both victims received treatment for their minor injuries and were being supported.

Anyone who saw the incident unfold in the Onepoto Rd area yesterday morning was urged to come forward and speak with police.

"We want to reassure the public that we will do everything we can to hold people who engage in such behaviour to account," Detective Senior Sergeant Verry said.

Those with information were asked to get in touch on 105, quoting the event number 200427/4943.

Where to get help:

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334.

• Alternatively contact your local police station

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.