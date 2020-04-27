A police officer who kicked a man and held a pistol to his head while he lay on the ground in handcuffs used "unjustified and unreasonable" force, an inquiry has found.

His actions followed a Four Square supermarket robbery in Taupō on April 29, 2018, involving three men.

The trio had robbed the shop around 8am before driving away.

Police chased the fleeing Subaru and spiked its tyres, with officers trying to keep the car in its lane as the driver lost control of the vehicle, according to an Independent Police Conduct Authority inquiry into the incident.

Officers then tried to force the car off the road to protect other road users - which the IPCA said was justified.

When the car came to a stop, the first officer to arrive pointed his gun at the driver and pulled him out of the car, while two other police arrived and dealt with the passengers.

According to a witness, the first officer had lunged at the driver - apparently to punch him - while he was already handcuffed. The IPCA found this probably happened, and there was "no justifiable reason" for doing this.

Witnesses - including two ambulance officers and a nurse - said the officer kicked one of the passengers and held a Glock pistol to his head while he lay face-down on the ground in handcuffs.

The officer denied kicking the man, but the IPCA says it is satisfied this did happen, and that it was "unjustified and unreasonable".

According to the authority's report, the officer claimed he initially thought the man was secured but had not confirmed this himself.

When the man swore at him and rolled over slightly, the officer thought he posed a threat, so dived on top of him with his pistol still in his hand. He said his pistol was pointing towards the man's head and may have accidentally touched it.

But the IPCA says witness accounts tell a different story.

The authority said the man was not in a position to resist or escape custody and showed no intention to.

"Although the officer has argued that he believed the passenger did pose a threat of resistance and escape, the authority does not accept he actually believed this. Furthermore, even if that belief was genuine, it was not reasonable," authority chair Judge Colin Doherty said.

NZ Police today acknowledged the findings of the report - and said one of the witnesses was a colleague. He had raised a complaint about his co-worker's actions, as had a number of other witnesses.

Police advised the IPCA and stood the officer down from duty.

He was charged with common assault and assault with a weapon but was acquitted of both charges following a jury trial in February 2020.

However Acting Assistant Commissioner: Districts, Bruce Bird, said the officer did not live up to the values of the police force.

"Police hold our staff to very high standards and this arrest did not live up to them. The IPCA's findings indicate this officer did not uphold our values," he said.

He commended the officer who had spoken up against his colleague's behaviour.

"I also want to reassure the public that any allegations involving inappropriate conduct of a police officer will be thoroughly investigated and appropriately dealt with."

The officer remains stood down from duties and an employment process is ongoing.