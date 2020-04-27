Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield is giving the latest update on Covid-19 case numbers at 1pm.

This will be followed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's post-Cabinet press conference at 1.30pm

There have been nine straight days where the number of new cases has been in single digits.

Yesterday there were five new cases, and with a number of probable cases being reclassified, the total number of cases stood at 1469.

Advertisement

With 1180 recoveries, there were 270 active cases across the country.

READ MORE:

• Eliminating Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern's trailblazing mission that we may have already won



• Covid 19 coronavirus: PM Jacinda Ardern says virus is 'currently eliminated' as NZ emerges from level 4

• Covid 19 coronavirus: One more death; five new cases as Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield update country

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Photos of a pandemic from around the world



There was only one case of community transmission since April 1, which Bloomfield said was still being investigated as being linked to an existing case.

"That does give us confidence that we've achieved our goal of elimination, which never meant zero (cases) but it does mean we know where our cases are coming from," Bloomfield said today.

But people had to be even more vigilant as the country moved into alert level 3, he added.

New Zealand is now the focus of headlines in the United Kingdom, United States and Australia.

The Daily Telegraph in the UK reported New Zealand being on the verge of a "brilliant victory" and Australia's mass-market news.com website said New Zealand had won a major battle. The New York Times and Washington Post have both featured articles on how New Zealand is combating the threat.

There still might be undetected cases in New Zealand, and Bloomfield said each DHB was making surveillance plans to test in all regions and demographics, as well as workplaces such as hospitals, aged care facilities and supermarkets.

Advertisement

Last week he said the gold standard of contact-tracing was being able to trace and isolate 80 per cent of contacts within three days.

"I believe we are at that point," he said yesterday.

The ministry can now trace contacts for 185 cases, but this is still well short of the 1000 cases that was flagged in the independent audit of contact-tracing capacity.

New Zealanders awoke this morning to more freedoms at level 3, which will remain for at least another two weeks.

From today, people can get takeaways for dinner and to-go coffees from their favourite café, as long as there is no person-to-person contact.

Kiwis will also be able to fish and surf under level 3, and there are an estimated 400,000 people who will return to work today.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

