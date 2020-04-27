There were no new cases of Covid-19 reported for Hawke's Bay on Monday.

The total for the region remains at 43, of which 30 have fully recovered.

Hawke's Bay DHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said Public Health had completed its investigation into the new case notified on Sunday and could now confirm the man in his 40s was a healthcare worker at Gladys Mary Care Home, Napier. The case would now also be linked to the Ruby Princess significant cluster.



The man had been tested as part of the surveillance testing the district health board initiated of all staff members at the rest home's dementia unit. He had no obvious symptoms.



Dr Jones said as the man had been living at a holiday park, and had been sharing some facilities with others, Public Health was now testing everyone who had also been living there.



He said he was confident the risk to anyone else at the holiday park was very low.



"We are pleased surveillance testing is doing what it should, which has meant we have been able to identify a COVID-19 case, which may have otherwise have gone unnoticed."



The local update followed news of one more death and 5 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, according to Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

The person who died was a woman in her 90s at St Margaret's hospital.

Advertisement

She had a number of underlying health conditions and was the third person in that cluster to die.

She was the 19th person to die from coronavirus-related causes in New Zealand.

The ministry reminded people that they should not delay seeking care for any health needs either through phoning Healthline 0800 611 116 or through their GP.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website