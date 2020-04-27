LIVE STREAM BELOW

The Epidemic Response Committee, chaired by National leader Simon Bridges, returns today and will focus on small businesses and frontline workers.

After more than four weeks in alert level 4, New Zealand this morning moved into level 3.

Cafes and takeaways have reopened, serving customers through contactless payment and pickup.

The country will stay at level 3 for at least another two weeks, before the Government decides if the country is ready to move back down to level 2.

The Epidemic Response Committee – which acts as a way for the Opposition to hold the Government to account – will continue sitting while New Zealand is at level 3.

This week, Bridges said the focus for the committee will be small businesses and front line workers.



"Small-to-medium businesses have felt the brunt of the economic fallout from going into lockdown and still face the daunting prospect of at least another fortnight of harsh restrictions," Bridges said.

He added that many of these businesses are on the brink so it's crucial the Government navigates the level 3 period tactfully and provide ample financial support, given thousands of jobs are still at risk.

Michael Barnett - chief executive of Auckland Chamber of Commerce

New Zealand has more than 500,000 small and medium enterprises (SME) in New Zealand which suffered from the Government's view of what shouldn't be allowed under lockdown, rather than what could and could be operations, Michael Barnett said.

The contribution of SMEs to the economy was as large as the companies deemed "too big to fail".

The cost to the economy could have been better mitigated by working with SMEs to understand how they could have continued operating under lockdown, Barnett said.

He used the example of the Ministry of Primary Industries which worked with the meat sector.

"SMEs were the lifeblood of many communities and they will be again."

The largest cost to businesses besides staffing was rent which hasn't been addressed.

Barnett detailed businesses which had asked their landlords for some rent relief but were instead met with rent increases or hostile responses.

He had "a pile of letters" which were examples of "the worst behaviour".

Michael Wood asked whether the "ratbag" landlords should be named and shamed.

Barnett called for empathy from property owners and a "sharing of the pain".

Some landlords had, however, been forgiving, Barnett said.

He wanted the Government to implement an immediate six month moratorium on evictions.

Barnett said as New Zealand moved down the alert levels every Kiwi needed to think about buying and supporting local businesses.

We will all be responsible for the turnaround of these businesses and "we're all in this together", Barnett said.

The best thing the Government could do for the economy was get businesses running again, not think about helicopter money, Barnett said.

He wanted the Government to implement something similar to Australia's action on commercial tenancies.

A number of small business owners will also be appearing and will face questions from the MPs.

Those appearing before the committee via video link are:

• Michael Barnett of Auckland Chamber of Commerce (10am – 10.15am)

• Reg Hennessy of Hennessy's Irish Bar (10.15am – 10.30am)

• Emma Fraser of Allure Nail Station (10.30am – 10.45am)

• Dallas Pendergast of Ladstone Glenfield Ltd (10.45am – 11am)

• Alley Kelleher of Jones and Co Services Ltd (11am – 11.15am)

• Andy Grey of Hanging Ditch (11.15am – 11.30am)

• Louise Blair, a chiropractor (11.30am – 11.45am)

