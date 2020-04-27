In welcome news for restaurants and takeaway businesss, Uber Eats is slashing its costs.

The company has recently been feeling the heat for charging between 30-35 per cent on all orders, taking a chunk of the pay struggling hospitality businesses will receive.

And with the hospitality industry taking a hammering courtesy of Covid-19, the Restaurant Association said the sector was in crisis.



Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called on Kiwis to shop and dine local when the nation goes into alert level 3 tomorrow and today Uber Eats said it was doing its bit to support local businesses.

"In times of hardship New Zealanders rally together," the company's website stated.

"We witnessed that resilience during the White Island volcano tragedy and we will see it again during our united response to the economic, physical and emotional strain caused by the coronavirus."

The Uber Eats app will reopen for business at 10am tomorrow, as New Zealand begins its first day at alert level 3.

To support local businesses who have lost a month's worth of trade, Uber Eats says it has launched the following initiatives:

• Giving independent restaurants in New Zealand and Australia up to $5 million to spend on in-app promotions for their customers

• Axing service fees for restaurants on pickup orders until June 30

• Waiving sign-up fees for new restaurants and caterers until May 4

• Offering customers the chance to add a tip to their order - with the restaurant receiving 100 per cent of the money

• Giving restaurants the option to receive their payments daily

In conversations with the more than 22,000 restaurants, Uber Eats heard time and time again they want to remain open to offer work and food to those that need it, the company said.

"To show our support for those on the ground working to keep the community safe, we're also pledging 25,000 delivered meals to hospital workers and frontline services," the company's website stated.

"We will work with local and state governments to determine the best way to support this."

