Fast-food chains gearing up to reopen tomorrow are warning things won't be exactly the same pre-Covid19, but the taste won't change.

McDonald's, Domino's, Subway, Burger King, Pizza Hut, KFC and Carl's Jr are all planning to reopen under level 3.

McDonald's will open its Drive-Thru and McDelivery with a limited menu at 137 of its 169 restaurants from Tuesday.

According to its website, the fast food giant is starting with a "limited menu", but is working to extend this.

Big Macs, Quarter Pounders, cheese burgers and Happy Meals will be available for those hankering for something other than their own cooking. But shakes, sundaes, McFlurries, frozen coke and McDonald's Gourmet Creations such as the Angus burger and bagels are off the menu for now.

"We're minimising contact and maximising distance, that's why our Drive-Thru and McDelivery services will be the safest way to get your Macca's," the website said.

McDonald's has put in other measures such a making sure staff wear gloves, observe safe distance markings and reduce the number of staff on shifts to allow for more space between people in an attempt to keep both staff and customers safe.

"Ensuring the safety of our crew, customers and community remains our priority. It may look a little different but it's still the Macca's you know and love," the website said.

Customers are also encouraged to use paywave if they can to ensure a contactless experience.

McDonald's restaurants that operate in malls or do not have drive-through facilities remain closed under level 3.

The chain's first restaurants will open at 5am, but the opening time varies on location.

Subway and Domino's customers can already pre-order their favourites online for tomorrow. Subway is offering a contactless pick up service and Domino's is operating contactless delivery.

A Domino's spokesperson said all the favourite pizzas remained on the menu. The only things customers wouldn't be able to order were cheese and garlic bread crusts and cheesy crusts and garlic scrolls. Ice cream-based items such as shakes or sundaes were also off the menu as a safety measure.

KFC is also reopening its drive-throughs and delivery service under level 3 with a limited menu including chicken pieces, fries, wicked wings, drinks, coleslaw and potato and gravy. Those craving a chicken burger will have to wait a bit longer.

Both KFC and Pizza Hut stores are operating in a phased approach. Further details of when stores will reopen will be on their respective websites on Tuesday.

Burger King is also reopening tomorrow, according to its website. There are no other details on its website about how it is operating under level 3, but the Herald understands it will be opening drive-through and delivery via Uber Eats.

Carl's Jr was also "working through its opening plans", its website said.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last week urged Kiwis to shop and dine local. She encouraged people looking forward to eating takeaway food during level 3 to support local and look at whether they offered delivery directly themselves. Her call came after Uber Eats was criticised for charging 30-35 per cent on all orders.

