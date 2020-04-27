New Zealand could have been staring at 1000 cases of the deadly virus a day if the country hadn't gone into lockdown when it did, the Government claims.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is warning New Zealanders on the last day of lockdown the country had avoided the worst, but needed to remain vigilant to make sure the country did not have a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

She again reminded the "team of five million" that as some headed back to their workplaces tomorrow under alert level 3 restrictions - it was not a time to socialise.

"Level 3 will not be a return to pre-Covid life", she said.

Ardern said people should pause to digest the country's low number of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

However, those lives lost were still a tragedy, she said.

She said that without the lockdown there would have been more than 1000 cases a day and this showed why the lockdown was necessary.

"We have avoided the worst," she said.

However it was still "tragic" that NZ has lost 19 people, she said.

Ardern said there was strong evidence NZ does not have strong community transmission, but tracing the last few cases was proving challenging.

"... this is like a needle in a haystack," Ardern said.

New Zealand could process up to 8000 tests a day - one of the highest testing per capita in the world.

Ardern again reminded people to remain vigilant and if they were extending their bubbles that it should only be to a few people and they should remain small and exclusive.

People should also maintain social distancing with anyone outside their bubbles.

