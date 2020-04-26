Fires show true spirit of Anzac

This morning at dawn at my front gate on the Southern Highlands of NSW, Australia, I celebrated Anzac Day.

While I have always enjoyed the transtasman rivalry I didn't appreciate the strength and value of our bond. Not until 2am on Sunday the 5th of January this year. I was alone on my farm, my family had evacuated and so had all but a few other residents of our little valley. We had endured months of threats by the bush fires that were closing in on us, Saturday's temperature topped 48C, the winds were wild and the fires totally out of control. Rightly we had been advised not to expect fire services available to protect us and the only option was to evacuate. After enduring an horrendous night of stifling heat and smothering smoke I sat alone in the kitchen listening to the rural fire service scanner at 2am. The voices reporting positions and fire activity were working through the night, down small fire trails in extremely dangerous conditions, in an area they hadn't been before and in conditions very different to NZ, they were those of courageous Kiwi firefighters.

These Kiwis chose to leave their loved ones, their country and take up a fight of biblical proportions that had consumed the bush and homes of Australia for four months, the winds that night gusted 100km/h and the fire front was like a runaway train. Their voices were reassuring and so appreciated in our hour of need. Thank you New Zealand for backing us when we had our backs to the wall, thank you to the loved ones of those firefighters that came to our area to protect us, thank you to the New Zealand firefighters. It was extremely dangerous and at great personal risk. This experience made me appreciate the great bond we have with Kiwis.

Paul Crowther, Australia.



Air NZ refund clause

Like thousands of New Zealanders, my husband and I booked Air NZ tickets in January of this year — at a cost of $10,500.

Air NZ however tell us that they are not required to pay back the fares because a clause in the Consumer Guarantees Act says they are exempt if there are "circumstances outside of their control". However, these circumstances — a pandemic, have equally affected all New Zealanders who like ourselves bought tickets on the understanding that a service would be provided.

Offering a credit of 12 months when it is unlikely a vaccine will be available or there will be any international travel in the foreseeable future is not a viable option. People have lost jobs and income, and many who purchased those tickets have done so by saving up over time for a once in a lifetime trip such as we did ourselves.

Air NZ should consider its core customer base and refund the fares instead of placing unnecessary stress and financial hardship on its customers. The Government, being a 52 per cent shareholder in Air NZ, has asked us to be kind to one another. I therefore ask the Government to step in and request a refund on behalf of New Zealanders affected by these circumstances.

Glenda Barber, Nelson.



Covid response

Keep calm and carry on? Australia did and will bounce straight back. We didn't and we'll be paying through the nose for our lack of nerve for the rest of the decade.

Will McKenzie, Sandringham.



Advertisement

Water restrictions

We have been advised that next month Watercare may introduce water restrictions for outside uses.

The reason given is the very, very low level of the Auckland water dams.

However after the last big drought we were advised that Auckland would be linked to the water from the Waikato river.

So what is the problem? I have not heard about the Waikato river dropping to dangerous levels, so we should not be having a water shortage in Auckland despite the low levels of our dams.

I appreciate that the restrictions and the current request to shorten showers do not directly affect the washing of hands. But sadly the mere mention of saving water could result in elderly people or parents or others placing a general restriction on water usage. As washing hands is a prime protection against Covid-19, surely this is too dangerous to implement.

Denis Smith, Forrest Hill.



Economic recovery

I have become increasingly concerned about the apparent lack of control over the NZ economic recovery. Our PM is good at what she does best and this letter is not intended even to suggest what she might have done better.

Nor is this letter prompted by any partisan political motivation. Rather its thrust is the result of my becoming more and more fearful of what might be ahead. Our parliamentarians, on both sides of the House and with rare exceptions, have neither the skills nor experience to manage our recovery effectively and in such a way to give the business community the confidence to invest what is necessary to rebuild. Our parliamentarians must surround themselves with a number of able and experienced business and financial people to advise and guide them through the recovery. Unless of course there are any hidden agendas or political egos which render such a think-tank redundant even before consideration, thereby risking that NZ Inc joins the long list of Covid-failed businesses.

Steve Clerk, Meadowbank.



Price of petrol

Does there have to be a Government edict to compel oil companies to reflect the huge drop in oil prices at their pumps?

Advertisement

Certainly haven't seen any at our service stations.

Jackie McCabe, Kaitaia.



Not just a holiday

Our lockdown makes this Anzac celebration and its explanations difficult, but parents should make sure young people experience how important it is — that it is not just a holiday.

When I was president of the then Auckland War Memorial Museum Council, I hosted a visitor from a similar French museum. He knew New Zealanders had gone to both wars, but when we entered the top floor and saw the hundreds of names inscribed there (the largest number in proportion to population for any country), he stood speechless for a very long time.

Perhaps we should take our young people there at least once, and ask them to imagine what it was like for parents of those days, when they received those dreadful letters with O.H.M.S on the envelope. Perhaps some lay unopened for days.

We must never forget. We must remember them.

Dr Harold Coop, Remuera.



Pacifists also brave

This time of year we hear the words honour, sacrifice and sacred riding on the uniform coat-tails of war.

Lest we forget, there is nothing glorious about war; where are the voices on podiums challenging international bodies to be resourced and empowered to make sure wars never happen again?

As often as wars are glorified, we need to hear the shame of them reflecting the worst of humankind. Let's never forget the disastrous incompetent military leadership of the 1915 Gallipoli Peninsula campaign that frames the loss of so much life. Let's not romanticise realities of young men being blown to bits. If those who decided to undertake wars served on the front line, there would be none.

It's good to honour bravery. But if so, lets also honour the bravery of pacifists on official websites as well.

Russell Hoban, Ponsonby.



Hunting season

Imagine ... there are people out there who can't wait to go hunting and kill animals and shoot ducks!

My heart bleeds ... to all these people I say, humanity has a long way to progress and you are spiritually stunted.

Shame on you!

Fiona Helleur, Silverdale.



Respect absent

Anzac morning in Hinemoa St, Birkenhead, 6am. A good number of neighbours, young and old, standing respectfully at the end of their driveways.

A lone yellow hooded jogger runs down the centre of the road, oblivious to the disrespect he was showing. That others sacrificed so much to give him the freedom he was enjoying.

James Archibald, Birkenhead.



Amazing poppy

On walking to end of my drive this morning, I saw a metallic poppy 20 metres into the foreshore of Lake Rotorua! Amazing. As a veteran, thank you to who ever did this.

Reg Briggs, Rotorua.



We shall remember

Anzac Day 2020 was unlike any other Dawn Parade I have been to.

My sister and I (both in our 70s) standing in the dark at the top of our street lit up by the moon and a lone street light. There are a few others scattered up and down the street. In the distance we can hear a lone piper playing Amazing Grace. Then at 6am all mobile phones along the street turned on the Last Post and Reveille. Very moving. Amidst all the doom and gloom surrounding the present global pandemic — We Did Remember Them.

Margaret Wyat, Tauranga.