Two drivers were thought to be racing when one of their vehicles crashed, potentially injuring one and forcing police to close a motorway on-ramp.

The single vehicle crash occurred on in the northbound lanes of Auckland's Southern Motorway, near the Orams Rd overbridge in Manurewa, about 12.20pm, police said.

"From speaking with those at the scene, police believe this crash to have resulted from two drivers racing each other."

One man been taken to hospital as a precaution, and police have spoken with the driver of the second vehicle.

The New Zealand Transport Agency tweeted that the Hill Rd northbound on-ramp was closed following the crash.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - SERIOUS CRASH - 12:55PM

Due to a serious crash, the Hill Rd northbound on-ramp is currently CLOSED. Please avoid this area or follow directions of emergency services on-site, if you are carrying out essential travel. ^EH pic.twitter.com/eQ9Ycx0hLG — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) April 25, 2020

Police were still investigating but traffic-related charges are likely to be laid.

Charges relating to breaching the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown - which requires people to stay home unless driving to essential work or services - would also be considered.

Police yesterday warned the public to continue to abide by the level 4 restrictions, including relating to travel, as the country prepares to move to alert level 3 on Tuesday.

Thirteen people have died on New Zealand roads since the level 4 lockdown began at 11.59pm on March 25.