It was a poignant minute as the Last Post echoed across an empty Eden Park and through the streets of the quiet suburb this morning, to mark Anzac Day in lockdown.

Alone in the middle of the stadium, at 6am, Andrew McDowall played the Last Post.

The sound echoed across the empty stadium and reverberated in the quiet streets, as neighbours lined them up to pay their respects.

Andrew McDowall said it was an honour to play a genuine WWII bugle inside Eden Park. Photo / Facebook

For the first time in history, Anzac dawn ceremonies were cancelled and New Zealanders stood at dawn, together but apart, to honour our fallen heroes from the safety of our lockdown bubbles.

Advertisement

As he made his way to Eden Park in the dark of the night, McDowall had time to reflect on what this day meant to him.

"The current lockdown we are all experiencing is perhaps a time to reflect on how much freedom we enjoy during non-pandemic times," he told the Herald.

"The very freedom that our armed services fought and died for - not just at Gallipoli but all wars and conflicts over the years. It's humbling and it's important. These are the people I thought of when playing this morning."

READ MORE:

• Anzac Day in lockdown: Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford stand in Premier House driveway for virtual dawn ceremony

• Anzac Day in pictures: New Zealanders gather in their bubbles to pay their respects

• NZ Defence Force personnel navigate Anzac Day 2020 in a world isolated by Covid-19

• Anzac Day 2020: What to watch at home this weekend

McDowall played a genuine World War II bugle inside Eden Park this morning; the same bugle which was once used by the British-Indian Army and found on a beach somewhere between 1942 and 1945.

The symbolic moment was as part of an initiative created by a Balmoral Scouts group who usually come together to remember the Anzacs. He acted as a representative from Eden Park's local Scouts group is playing The Last Post for the community to tune in to.

It was a different way to commemorate Anzac Day — but one he will never forget.

"This was a very special and unique experience."

Advertisement

Anzac Day

• To make a donation to the RSA visit this Givealittle page

• Print out our special Anzac Day poster, pin it in your window and help us line the streets with poppies.