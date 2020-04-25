The Ministry of Health is releasing a statement on the latest number of Covid-19 cases at about 1pm today.

There is no Government press conference today.

Yesterday there were five new cases of Covid-19 - two new and three probable cases, a low number considering the record number of tests (6961).

The total number of confirmed and probable cases was 1456, and the number of new daily cases has been in single digits for a week.

The origin of infection in one of the new cases was still being investigated but was considered likely to be linked to overseas travel.

The death toll rose to 17 after the death of a man in his 60s who was a resident at Rosewood Rest Home in Christchurch. He had underlying health conditions and was the second resident from the hospital wing at Rosewood to die from the virus.

Ten people from the Rosewood cluster have died.

Yesterday there were eight people in hospital, including one person in the ICU in Middlemore.

There were 1095 people who had recovered from Covid-19, meaning there are 344 active cases.

Only one case had been newly attributed to the 16 significant clusters - a sign that they were being well ring-fenced.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



Today is New Zealand's 31st day in alert level 4 lockdown, which is set to be lifted at 11.59pm on Monday.

Alert level 3 will still be based on the principle of staying home and saving lives, but 400,000 more employees will be able to return to work under strict safety guidelines.

Schools and some early childhood education centres will be open for students up to Year 10 inclusive, though parents have been told to keep their children at home if they can.

This morning, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took part in the "Stand at Dawn" campaign to commemorate Anzac Day.

She stood at the driveway of Premier House in Wellington at dawn with her partner Clarke Gayford and father Ross Ardern.

In a statement, she said it was an Anzac Day like no other, but the purpose of honouring the Anzac commitment and "enduring hopes of peace" remained the same.

The Covid-19 lockdown has cancelled Anzac services today, but this morning thousands of New Zealanders did not let it stop them paying their respects.