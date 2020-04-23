A Te Arawa carver has new-found fame all due to his wholesome nature.

Wood-carving Twitch streamer who goes by the user "Broxh" received praise online this week after attempting to return a viewer's gifted subscription in his Monday stream.

Broxh was carving when suddenly a viewer gifted a subscription, much to the surprise of the streamer who stopped what he was doing in disbelief.

"Wait, did someone gift some subs?" he wondered, before walking towards the camera.

"Aw bro, you didn't have to."

Appearing overwhelmed, Broxh then questioned if he could give the money back to the viewer urging his viewers to hold onto their money and use it on their families, saying "we're in the midst of a lockdown."

"You don't have to sub, you can watch this stuff for free. Like, that's the best thing you can do."

Broxh was sharing his craft of carving with viewers by streaming himself working on two panels.

He now has over 45,000 followers on Twitch.

Born and bred in Tuhoe, Broxh said he moved to Rotorua to learn his Te Arawa whakapapa and it was here he was introduced to the world of carving by his uncle at 12-years-old.

"From then on I have been carving ever since, but other then that whānau I have a big passion when it comes to my culture and this fulla is more then happy to share with you all," he said on his profile.

On Thursday, Broxh said on his Twitter account he was "buzzing out" from all the support.

"The main thing why I do it is to showcase my culture to the world. Thank you to all the subs that have come through, but you don't have to sub [subscribe], you can watch for free.

"Just watch me do my work, come and talk. That is the thing that matters to me."

He said while numbers didn't matter, he still appreciated the support.

"Enjoy the ride, and we will try and get this piece finished."