Police are striding towards a record low monthly road toll, but it's a bittersweet moment for those in charge of our roads.

Traffic volumes have dropped on average 75 per cent around the country, with crashes also falling at similar rates.

While the road toll for April currently sits at 9 and would be the lowest ever, it's because Kiwis have spent the month on lockdown, with most abiding by the rules.

The previous lowest monthly road toll since records began in 1965 was 11 in April 2012.

NZ Transport Agency data shows Wellington, out of the major centres, has seen the most significant drop in traffic numbers, averaging about 80 per cent less than at the same time last year.

Christchurch and Dunedin had also shown significant dropoffs, while Hamilton and Auckland remained steady in the early to mid 70 per cent range.

Data showed Auckland had started the lockdown on March 25 at 74.8 per cent less traffic, and recorded the same level on April 22.

Christchurch held steady on 81 per cent less traffic for the first three weeks before dropping dramatically in the last two weeks, to record 72.6 per cent less traffic this week.

NZTA spokesman Andy Knackstedt said the dramatic decline in traffic volumes was evidence that most Kiwis were doing their part to fight Covid-19 by staying home and staying safe.

But, while there was less traffic on the road, police had still seen an abundance of traffic offending; whether that was speeding or incidents of fleeing drivers.

Acting Superintendent Gini Welch, National Manager Road Policing, urged drivers not to treat the road like a race track, especially as traffic volumes increased as the alert levels dropped.

"Just because there are fewer cars on the road, it doesn't mean you can treat it like a race track, or not pay full attention. With so many fewer vehicles on the road, we should not be seeing people die on the road.

"Lives have still been lost at alert level 4 with around 75 per cent less traffic on the roads. "That is why police are still maintaining a visible presence and focus on road safety."

A drive to the supermarket or pharmacy was still time behind the wheel, she said.

"Please respect every road user's right to be on the road, especially more vulnerable road users, like pedestrians and cyclists.

"There are lots of pedestrians and cyclists moving across our network at the moment, so please be mindful of those around you and slow down."

Welch said the country needed its hospitals and first responders to focus on Covid-19 issues, not "people who risked their lives by driving recklessly".

"We want to remind people to drive or ride to the conditions and within the speed limit, wear your seatbelt or helmet, put your phone away, and only drive sober and alert. We all need to take this seriously."

In the Waikato, road policing manager Inspector Jeff Penno echoed Welch's sentiments, especially after a run of serious crashes on his patch this week.

A crash early on Tuesday in Hamilton, saw a car get airborne and crash into a pole at high speed before bursting into flames.

Its three occupants were taken to Waikato Hospital and remain in serious and moderate conditions. Two people were also seriously injured in a crash on the outskirts of Hamilton this afternoon.

Since Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a lowering of the alert level on Monday, there had been a noticeable difference in the numbers of cars on the road.

On Monday, there was 73 per cent less traffic but, by Tuesday, that had dropped to 67 per cent.

"The traffic has dropped around about 75 per cent and our crashes have dropped around 75 per cent on a daily basis as well.

"There has been an increase in road policing offending and fleeing driver incidents.

"That's really disappointing that people are choosing to put themselves, others, essential workers, at risk."

As for the record April road toll, Penno said it was a hollow victory for police, as it should have been zero.

"It is slightly hollow because there's such a huge cost to society and individuals of the level 4 restrictions which are totally necessary for the greater good, but I'm reminded that nine people have still lost their lives on the roads in lockdown and that should have been zero."

He was now concerned at how the public will cope when the alert level is dropped.

"We are concerned that, when people are allowed to move more freely, people will choose to travel further and more just because they've been restricted for a while. However, I can assure you that our presence will match that risk."

Asked what police were expecting traffic levels to be going into level 3 conditions, Penno said they didn't have any expectations.

"We didn't really know. We do evidence-based policing. We look at previous evidence and we've just got no precedent for this, so we really had no idea and we don't know what traffic is going to go to under level 3.

"You take out all the school traffic in the morning, you take out all the public servants and that's why you see Wellington drop so far because all the public servants have stayed at home."

2019's road toll was 100 more than it was 6 years ago.

"So there's nothing to celebrate in the road safety space at the moment."

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Senior Manager Road Safety Fabian Marsh reminded drivers that pedestrians and cyclists were more vulnerable to injury than drivers in a crash.

"If you're driving a vehicle, it's crucial to stay alert, slow down and give plenty of room when passing people on bikes or on foot."