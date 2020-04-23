Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to provide more details on the Government's $50 million media support package when she addresses reporters this afternoon.

She is also likely to field questions about the Government's decision to allow hunting on private property under alert level 3.

She will share the podium with Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield, who will provide an update on the number of new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand.

Media support package

Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi announced a $50 million package aimed at helping New Zealand's media industry through Covid-19.

The funding consists of:

• $21.1 million to completely cut transmission fees for 6 months

• $16.5 million to cut by 80% contribution for NZ On Air screen content in 2020/21

• $1.3 million for government departments to purchase organisation-wide news service subscriptions

Ardern is also expected to be questioned about the Government's decision to allow people to hunt on private property under level 3.

Fourteen deaths

New Zealand's Covid-19 death toll is 14, with a possible 15th death revealed today.

An Invercargill woman with Covid-19 who has been fighting for her life in Dunedin Hospital for two weeks has died.

The Otago Daily Times was told the woman died overnight.

She is the second person from Invercargill to die of Covid-19.

Yesterday, Bloomfield revealed one more person – a woman in her 80s in the Rosewood rest home cluster – had died.

He said there were six new cases in New Zealand, taking the total to 1451 nation-wide.

More than 1000 people have so far recovered, meaning there are just 401 active cases in New Zealand.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

