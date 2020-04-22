Firefighters have been battling a large scrub fire that stretched 500m along a cliff at Raglan's popular beach spots.

Initially what started off as a 60m x 30m blaze above Ngarunui Beach, off Riria Kereopa Memorial Dr, was whipped up in strong winds last night.

After measuring the blaze this morning, Waikato principal rural fire officer Matt Cook said it was about 500m long, along the cliff, and 100m wide.

Firefighters had since based themselves at Wainui Reserve.

"It's started in there and worked along the face towards the surf club, it's nowhere near the surf club now but it's very, very steep along there.

"We're currently working from the farm park, so between the pine trees and the surf club."

Firefighters had managed to stop the fire from getting into a mountain bike park and pine trees but it had torn through flammable pampas grass and gorse.

Given the tricky terrain, firefighters struggled to tackle the blaze by foot but managed to get it under control about midnight last night, Northern fire communications shift manager Colin Underdown said.

Crews were called to the area 8.30pm and battled reasonably strong winds, he said.

No homes or vehicles were damaged.

"At the moment we've got one helicopter fighting it at the moment and he's just dipping from Raglan Harbour.

"It's good but it's still quite active, we're surprised at how active [on fire] it is but it's not affecting any properties at this stage and it's not out of control.

"We're just managing it at the moment, just cutting it off."

Raglan fire crews who spent the night fighting and then keeping an eye on the fire had gone home for a rest, while the helicopter and a crew from Te Akau Volunteer Fire Brigade had arrived at the scene.

"Te Akau are here but we can't safely fight it on the ground. It's very steep and pretty uncomfortable terrain. It's an awkward place but fires usually are in awkward places."

As for what caused the fire it was still undetermined, but Cook said it showed that people still needed to be careful.

"It shows that the potential for fire is still there, especially in this sort of vegetation which is pretty flammable at the best of times."

The Waikato region went into an open fire season last week and he urged people to hold off lighting any fires until after the country had been through the whole lockdown process.

"Yes it's an open season but if they can refrain from burning we would appreciate that."

He had noticed that a lot of neighbours of those lighting properties in their backyards, taking the opportunity to burn-off a lot of rubbish, had been getting frustrated with each other, mainly due to the stench of the smoke.

"That's the really peculiar situation who have time on their hands and have been collecting rubbish or the rubbish isn't being collected so we're getting a lot of people doing that, a lot of people who are not normally having fires are having fires."