Health Minister David Clark can't confirm when $11m in payments to GPs will be made.

Clark told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking the funding for GP practices was part of an ongoing conversation in the sector.

The Government has blocked $11 million in funding for GP practices, just as those clinics brace for a "tsunami" of patients who had put off seeing a doctor during lockdown.

Some practices are now facing closure unless they can get urgent support.

Clark said GPs had already received $45m in total.

The Government has paid out $15 million for those costs and a further $22 million was set to be paid in two fortnightly installments to help practices stay afloat.

However, the second of two $11 million payments has since been blocked.

Clark could not give a timeframe for when the second payment could be made.

Clark said he had heard anecdotal reports of health services not getting enough personal protective equipment (PPE) when they needed it.

Clark said most services were now getting adequate PPE, and he wanted detailed stocktake to see where the gaps where.

Asked about flu vaccines, Clark said nearly twice as many vaccines had been distributed compared with this time last year.

He said there had initially been some issues in distributing vaccines, but he believed this had been resolved.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's contact tracing system reportedly only has the ability to chase up 185 contacts a day.

An independent audit of the system released on Monday found regional public health units trying to trace contacts were overrun and couldn't keep up even when there were fewer than 100 suspected cases of the virus each day.

That report from infectious diseases expert Dr Ayesha Verrall was written on April 10 and provided to the Ministry of Health the next day - but the ministry held on to it for 10 days before publication.

Verrall recommended the contact tracing system should be ramped up so it had the capacity to cope with 1000 new cases every day.

The Ministry of Health has now told Stuff it has capacity to chase up contacts of 185 people and make 10,000 calls each day.

The Government announced this week it was allocating an extra $55 million to the 12 public health units.

Stuff reports the ministry was waiting for that funding boost to be approved by Cabinet and announced by the Prime Minister before releasing the report, and the Government wanted to have a response ready before it was published.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield has told RNZ there's "no particular science" behind Verrall's claim there should be capacity for 1000 cases every day.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Verrall told Stuff she didn't know why the ministry had delayed publishing her report - but because of the wait she didn't know what the contact tracing system's capacity was now.

On Monday afternoon Bloomfield said up to 5000 contacts of cases could be traced, and capacity would continue to be built so it could be quickly scaled up if needed.

The report also calls for other improvements such as having 80 per cent of contacts of a new case quarantined within four days. Bloomfield has said many of the suggestions in the report are being implemented.

Minister of Health David Clark said the $55 million of funding meant public health units would be expanded, with up to 300 extra staff to give extra "surge capacity".

