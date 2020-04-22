Kiwis in 14-day quarantine are being given a breath of fresh air under the watchful eye of aviation security officers each day - as they escort them for exercise in central Auckland.

About 1000 New Zealanders who returned from overseas after the lockdown started are currently being put up in hotels under quarantine measures.

Up to 18 hotels are being used with two of those specifically set aside for those with symptoms and those who are being tested for Covid-19.

Those without Covid-19 symptoms in assisted isolation can leave their rooms for fresh air. Photo / Michael Craig

Security officers lead Kiwis who are in assisted isolation on their morning exercise. Photo / Michael Craig

About 30 people staying at Auckland's inner-city Rydges Hotel were seen going for their exercise under the watch of security officers at Victoria Park on Wednesday morning.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has said that people who arrive without symptoms but are in assisted self-isolation will not be quarantined to their rooms.

They are able to go for walks outside and get fresh air.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had described the quarantining of returning New Zealanders as a "mammoth" undertaking.

More than 40,000 New Zealanders have returned home since March 20 after the border was closed to foreign nationals.

"That is more than all of the hotel rooms across the country that we could have properly housed people in," Ardern said at the time.

Those who arrive in New Zealand with symptoms are put into strict quarantine where they cannot leave their room, but those without symptoms are able to leave their room for a walk.

