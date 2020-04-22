A breath of fresh air for Kiwis under quarantine at Auckland's Rydges Hotel as aviation security officers escorted them for their daily exercise today.

About 1000 New Zealanders who returned from overseas after the lockdown are currently being put up in hotels under new quarantine measures.

Up to 18 hotels are being used with two of those specifically set aside for those with symptoms and those who are being tested for Covid-19.

Security officers lead Kiwis who are in assisted isolation on their morning exercise. Photo / Michael Craig.

A group of about 30 were seen going on for their exercise under the watch of security officers at Victoria Park on Wednesday morning.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has said that people who arrive without symptoms but are in assisted self-isolation will not be quarantined to their rooms.

They are able to go for walks outside and get fresh air.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had described the quarantining of returning New Zealanders as a "mammoth" undertaking.

More than 40,000 New Zealanders have returned home since March 20 after the border was closed to foreign nationals.

"That is more than all of the hotel rooms across the country that we could have properly housed people in," Ardern said at the time.

Those who arrive in New Zealand with symptoms are put into strict quarantine where they cannot leave their room, but those without symptoms will be able to leave their room for a walk.